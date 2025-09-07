Hulsey works his way to a 3rd USL win

By John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kan. (September 6, 2025) – In the past Ty Hulsey has not had the best of luck at Caney Valley Speedway. And starting 12th in the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair A feature on Saturday seemed like a recipe for more of the same.

But that was not the case this time. Hulsey used the low groove to work his way to the front and win his second straight and third USL feature of the season.

“We struggled at Caney the last few times there so last night was one to check off for us,” said Hulsey.

Working through the field was a slow process and several yellow and red flag restarts helped along the way.

“We were green for about the first 15 laps ands I was just picking them up through the middle and the bottom. I think I was up to about sixth before we had a red,” said Hulsey of his climb to the front. We kept having one or two short lap runs with cautions and I kept getting by cars until I was in third.”

Hulsey moved to second and got his chance to challenge the leader in the final six laps. The two raced wheel-to-wheel before Hulsey grabbed the lead finally on the last lap.

“I got to second, we had a caution with six to go that put me behind the leader,” Hulsey said. “He was running the top and I was on the bottom. We were side-by-side for three or four laps and I cleared him on the white flag lap.”

It was the sixth USL career win for Hulsey. Daniel Shaffer had to settle for second, Tyler LaPointe finished third with points leader Tanner Conn and Ryker Pace rounding out the top five.

United Sprint League

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas

September 6, 2025

Morton Excavating A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[12]; 2. 78S-Daniel Shaffer[8]; 3. 45-Tyler LaPointe[13]; 4. 6-Tanner Conn[5]; 5. 8R-Ryker Pace[6]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal[11]; 7. 5$-Danny Smith[9]; 8. 50-Cody Whitworth[18]; 9. 71-Matt Sherrell[4]; 10. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[3]; 11. 69-Greg York[15]; 12. 7-Tyler Kent[19]; 13. 21P-Mike Ables[16]; 14. (DNF) 23-Jeffrey Newell[7]; 15. (DNF) 6T-Cameron Hagin[10]; 16. (DNF) 21-Jeremy Wickham[14]; 17. (DNF) 55-Johnny Kent[2]; 18. (DNF) 79-Tim Kent[1]; 19. (DNF) 97-Kevin Cummings[17]

Speed Stix Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8R-Ryker Pace[1]; 2. 23-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent[6]; 4. 6T-Cameron Hagin[4]; 5. 45-Tyler LaPointe[5]; 6. 50-Cody Whitworth[2]; 7. 7-Tyler Kent[7]

Kent Fireworks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Matt Sherrell[2]; 2. 78S-Daniel Shaffer[1]; 3. 79-Tim Kent[6]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]; 5. 21-Jeremy Wickham[4]; 6. 21P-Mike Ables[5]

H&R Auto Glass Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[2]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 3. 6-Tanner Conn[6]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey[3]; 5. 69-Greg York[4]; 6. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway; 7/18 – Tanner Conn, Creek County Speedway; 8/2 – Ryker Pace, Enid Speedway; 8/15 – Ryker Pace, Tulsa Speedway; 8/16 – Ty Hulsey, Creek County Speedway; 9/6 – Ty Hulsey, Caney Valley Speedway.

2025 Top 10: 1. Tanner Conn 1430; 2. Ty Hulsey 1414 3. Ryker Pace 1387; 4. Cameron Hagin 1284; 5. Johnny Kent 1274; 6. Brylee Kilmer 1242; 7. Cody Whitworth 1233; 8, Craig Carroll 1195; 9. Greg York 1145; 10. Tim Kent 1074.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.UnitedSprintLeague.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Morton Excavating, Kent Fireworks, H&R Auto Glass, Premier Self Storage, Risley’s Trash Service, Oklahomatidbits.