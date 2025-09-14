McVetta Wins ISMA/MSA Feature and Championship at Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, NY (September 13, 2025) — Mike McVetta dominated the 100 lap feature event for the ISMA/MSA Supermodifeds Saturday night at Evans Mills Speedway and secured the 2025 point championship for the driver from Medina, Ohio.

Fellow Ohio driver Tyler Shullick, Mike Ordway Jr, Joe Goesek, and Tyler Thompson rounded out the top five.

ISMA/MSA Supermodifieds

Evans Mills Speedway

Evans Mills, New York

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Feature:

1. 22-Mike McVetta

2. 96-Tyler Shullick

3. 61-Mike Ordway Jr.

3. 22G-Joe Gosek

4. 98-Tyler Thompson

5. 19-Trent Stephens

6. 54-Camden Proud

7. 95-Dave Shullick Jr.

8. 00-Joe Gosek

9. 41-Danny Connors Jr.

10. 11-Kyle Edwards

11. 55-Rich Reid

12. 02-Brandon Bellinger

13. 16-Logan Rayvals

14. 6-Josh Sokolic

15. 66-Lou LeVea

16. 78-Mark Sammut

17. 28-Eric Lewis

18. 05-Jeff Abold