McVetta Wins ISMA/MSA Feature and Championship at Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, NY (September 13, 2025) — Mike McVetta dominated the 100 lap feature event for the ISMA/MSA Supermodifeds Saturday night at Evans Mills Speedway and secured the 2025 point championship for the driver from Medina, Ohio.
Fellow Ohio driver Tyler Shullick, Mike Ordway Jr, Joe Goesek, and Tyler Thompson rounded out the top five.
ISMA/MSA Supermodifieds
Evans Mills Speedway
Evans Mills, New York
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Feature:
1. 22-Mike McVetta
2. 96-Tyler Shullick
3. 61-Mike Ordway Jr.
3. 22G-Joe Gosek
4. 98-Tyler Thompson
5. 19-Trent Stephens
6. 54-Camden Proud
7. 95-Dave Shullick Jr.
8. 00-Joe Gosek
9. 41-Danny Connors Jr.
10. 11-Kyle Edwards
11. 55-Rich Reid
12. 02-Brandon Bellinger
13. 16-Logan Rayvals
14. 6-Josh Sokolic
15. 66-Lou LeVea
16. 78-Mark Sammut
17. 28-Eric Lewis
18. 05-Jeff Abold