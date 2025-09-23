Starks Wins Final Skagit Speedway Points Races to Secure 410 and 360 Track Championships

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Sept. 22, 2025) – Trey Starks made the most of Championship Weekend at Skagit Speedway, where he won both the 410ci and 360ci winged final points race of the season to earn the championship in each division.

That pushes Starks’ victory total to 10 triumphs this season, scoring double-digit wins for the second straight year and the fourth time in his career. Additionally, Starks became the first driver in 25 years and only the second person ever to capture those sprint car championships in the same season at Skagit Speedway.

“We did exactly what we needed and capped it off with two wins,” he said. “We had to work for both of them, but we ended up on top on Championship Weekend so it was pretty cool.

“There’s a fine line of racing hard and putting yourself in a bad spot. It was being cautious at the same time as moving forward. It was a good, smooth night each night. The track conditions were pretty slick, about the least amount of grip we’ve seen all year. I think that played into our hand. The pace slowed down so we could make our own pace a little and search around the track. It was two of the best nights of the year as far as our performance and the track conditions and the way it played out.”

Starks produced nearly identical results both nights by qualifying second quickest and advancing from fourth to second place in a heat race to make the feature redraw. On Friday, Starks lined up third. He took the lead on Lap 20 en route to his division-best fifth triumph.

“I fell to fourth on the start as the inside didn’t get as good of a start,” he said. “I think by the seventh lap we were into third. We got into second just before a restart around the one-third point. From there it was trying to track down Jason (Solwold). My preferred lane was through the middle and Jason was kind of finding it as well. I just had to wait for him to search around to open the lane lower on the track. Once he did that I was able to make my move and stay to his inside entering turn one. After we were in clean air the car felt really good. However, we had a tire going down about the last five laps and almost didn’t make it to the end. It was about as flat as it could be when the race ended. I’m surprised it didn’t explode.”

On Saturday, Starks started the 30-lap main event on the outside of the front row. He quickly took the top spot, but fell to second on Lap 15 before regaining the lead for good on Lap 24 for his division-best fourth victory.

“We grabbed the lead early and got to traffic,” he said. “I got slowed down a bunch. The track was really slick across so if you weren’t in the grip you were losing speed. I tried to make a move a lap or two early and got slowed down so we ended up losing the lead. We started chasing the leader back down and we had a caution. On the restart he went to the bottom and I went to the top to wind my momentum up. We had enough speed I was able to slide him into turns one and two.”

It marked the fourth straight year Starks has won the 410 championship at Skagit Speedway, where he was both the driver and owner champion this year, in 2023 and in 2022. Last year he was the owner champion while placing second in the driver standings. This year marked his second straight season of winning the 360 championship at the track.

Starks plans on wrapping up the season Oct. 16-18 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., during the 31st annual Trophy Cup.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 19 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

Sept. 20 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

33 races, 10 wins, 21 top fives, 25 top 10s, 28 top 15s, 30 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Oct. 16-18 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., for the 31st annual Trophy Cup

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts