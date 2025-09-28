Armitage Wins MOWA Feature at Red Hill Raceway

From Brandon Beauman

SUMNER, IL (September 27, 2025) — Will Armitage picked up just where he left off at Red Hill Raceway – in Victory Lane. The 2024 Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series points champion was able to pick up his second feature win of the season on Saturday night.

Starting third in the 25-Lap affair, Armitage was able to surge past second place starter Reed Whitney on the opening lap and quickly set his sights on polesitter Jimmy Light. Light held the position as the field slowed at lap nine for Justin Standridge, who made contact with the turns three and four wall.

Returning to green flag action, Light continued to lead as the laps continued to wind down. Armitage had closed the gap and was trading sliders with Light all around the4/10-mile oval shortly overtaking the top spot but not able to capitalize until lap 18.

Once more a caution fell over the field at lap 20. Bryce Norris, who had been scored inthe sixth position, slowed atop turn one after a tire blew apart, sending Norris into the catch fence, ultimately ending his night.

Setting up a five lap shootout to determine a winner, Armitage held the top spot over

Jimmy Light and Joe B. Miller, who had moved forward to third, after starting sixth.

Armitage was never challenged as he went onto score his fourth 410 Sprint Car victory of the season, his second with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series of 2025. Armitage as followed to the checkered by Joe B. Miller, Jimmy Light, Mario

Clouser, who started the event in 11th and Reed Whitney.

The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series returns to action on Friday,

October 10 for the final event of the 2025 season at Jacksonville Speedway.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Red Hill Raceway

Sumner, Illinois

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7A-Will Armitage[1]

2. 01-Justin Standridge[3]

3. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[2]

4. 87-Reed Whitney[6]

5. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[5]

6. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[1]

2. 23-Jimmy Light[2]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]

4. 7S-Sam Scott[4]

5. 70-Eric Shelton[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 7A-Will Armitage[3]

2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

3. 23-Jimmy Light[1]

4. 6-Mario Clouser[11]

5. 87-Reed Whitney[2]

6. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[8]

7. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[9]

8. 7S-Sam Scott[4]

9. 70-Eric Shelton[10]

10. 37-Bryce Norris[7]

11. 01-Justin Standridge[5]