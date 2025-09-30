Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing claim opening night of the Fall Nationals

By Gary Thomas

Chico, CA…Landon Brooks made the move by Dominic Gorden early and fended him off for the duration of the feature to bring home opening night of the Fall Nationals at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.

The 21-year-old drove a magnificent race through lapped traffic to tally his second win in three weeks aboard the newly formed Hamilton Racing with Tiner-Hirst Enterprise No. 21L Sprint Car.

“Lapped traffic was definitely treacherous in the feature,” Brooks commented afterwards. “It was hard to tell where everyone was going to go at times. Luckily it worked out and we are standing up here in victory lane to open the Fall Nationals.”

Brooks began the evening by qualifying fourth in Group B time trials at the helm of the Lippert Construction/ Dan Ewart Sales/ VinylTech PVC Pipe No. 21L mount.

He would get the jump in the night’s final heat race and lead flag to flag, locking up a spot in the evening’s Dash.

At the waving of the green flag in the six-lap contest, Brooks got an exceptional start from row two, moving into second and then attempted to challenge the leader.

He had to get out of the gas slightly though and it allowed Max Mittry the chance to get back by. He went on to cross the stripe in third, placing him on the inside of row two for the main event.

When the 30-lap feature began Brooks immediately hopped up to the second spot and then began to hound leader Dominic Gorden. With seven circuits complete the Yuba City driver made his move to rocket past Gorden and assume the point.

Racing through thick lapped traffic Brooks picked his spots wisely and went on to grab his second career Silver Dollar Speedway victory.

“I want to send a big thanks to Steven Tiner and Kyle Hirst for getting me comfortable again,” Brooks said. “We have gelled well again right off the bat and that’s been great. Thank you to Dave Lippert for all his support along with Roger and Lori Hamilton for believing in us. We have a lot of great partners with this team and couldn’t do it without all of them as well.”

Brooks and Hamilton Racing with Tiner-Hirst Enterprise will now get set to tackle Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare for the 31st running of the Trophy Cup on October 16th, 17th and 18th.

“I am really happy with our speed right now going into Trophy Cup,” he stated. “I look forward to the event, as I’ve ran well in Tulare with Steven and Kyle previously, so hopefully we can continue that in a few weeks.”

Tickets for the 31st Trophy Cup can be purchased at the gate while live video will be provided by www.floracing.com

𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 would like to thank Lippert Construction, Dan Ewart Sales, VinylTech PVC Pipe, Mozingo Construction, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, Clow Valve, Teichert Construction, Advanced Drainage Systems, Custom Pipe and Fabrication, B Scadden Design, Specified Pipe, North Bay Waterworks, SIP, Tigre, Star Pipe Products, Kaeding Performance, Kistler Engines, Maxim Racing, Sellers Race Wings, ART Enterprises, Rod Tiner Racing, Hanson Machine, Sander Engineering, Don Ott Racing Engines, Arbo-Tec Custom Paint, Performance Powder Coating, K1 Race Gear, Bell Helmets, and Bullet Impressions for their support this season.

𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 Quick Recap- Fall Nationals Friday

Friday September 26: Qualified (4th), Heat Race (1st), Dash (3rd), A-main (1st)

𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬-

Thursday-Saturday October 16-18: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (31st annual Trophy Cup)

𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁: Vinyltech PVC Pipe

Vinyltech Corporation is a manufacturer of (American Water Works Association) AWWA C900 water, ASTM D3034 and F679 gravity flow sewer PVC pipe products. These pipes are sold through waterworks distributors for use in municipal water, wastewater, force main sewer (color coded green) and water reclamation systems (color coded purple).

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the company has been producing these products since 1983 and are one of the last American owned producers in the western United States.

𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-

Follow Hamilton Racing on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581086186682 and on Instagram by searching @hamiltonracing21l

Follow Landon Brooks on X via @lcbrooks60 and visit www.shoplandonbrooks.com for official merchandise.

𝗚𝗧 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀-

GT Promotions is a media company focusing on public relations and social media management for motorsports venues, series, race teams and more. Since 2006 we have worked with numerous clients to boost exposure through our various channels. To inquire about becoming a part of the GT Promotions team simply email gary7n@sbcglobal.net & to keep up with our work follow https://twitter.com/garythomasGT