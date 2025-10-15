Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing Earn 15th Win of 2025 Season with Wingless Triumph at Selinsgrove Speedway

by Justin Snyder

Tony Jackson and the Scott Hess Racing team continued their dominant 2025 campaign this past weekend, capturing their 15th victory of the season with an impressive wingless feature win at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Jackson started the night with determination, charging from his fifth-place starting spot in the heat race to take the win, securing the third starting position for the evening’s 20-lap main event. When the green flag dropped, Jackson fell back a spot. However, by lap six, he had worked himself into the lead, and he never looked back, taking the checkered flag in convincing fashion.

“We fell back as far as fourth early in things, but we just worked ourselves back to the front around lap six,” said Jackson. “The track was in really good shape and things went nonstop, so once we got to the lead it was just my job not to mess it up.”

The triumph marks another highlight in what has been a standout year for Jackson and the Scott Hess Racing team. As the 2025 season nears its conclusion — and with Jackson preparing to step away from full-time competition — every race has taken on added significance.

The team will take the upcoming weekend off, but they have two more events remaining on their 2025 schedule before Jackson officially retires from the sport.

“We have two races left on the schedule, and when you look at how the weather has been, it’s kind of starting to sink in that this could be the last one,” he said. “I’m trying to soak in each race, win as many as we can, and just take it all in every time we hit the track.”

With 15 wins already under their belt, Jackson and the Scott Hess Racing team aim to finish their storybook season — and Jackson’s career — on the highest possible note.

ABOUT TONY JACKSON

With an impressive track record in the Super Sportsman series, Jackson has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, determination, and an unwavering passion for the sport. Over the years, he has carved a name for himself as a formidable force, capturing the attention of fans, competitors, and sponsors alike. He’s also looking forward to continuing his family’s legacy, as his father Larry Jackson was a force to be reckoned with for decades in the Sportsman ranks.

Career highlights include winning the Super Sportsman 100-lapper in 2023, winning the winged and wingless super sportsman features on the same night in 2022, and amassing 46 career Super Sportsman wins!

