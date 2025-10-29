Starks Highlights Season With Two More Championships and Marquee Victories

Inside Line Promotions

PUYALLUP, Wash. (Oct. 28, 2025) – The 2025 season was another banner year for Trey Starks, who reached the double-digit wins mark and garnered multiple championships for the second straight season.

Starks posted 10 feature triumphs, including a division-best five victories in the 410ci winged sprint car class and a division-best five wins in the 360ci winged sprint car class at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

That led to Starks becoming the first driver in 25 years and only the second person ever to win both the 410 and 360 track championships in the same season at Skagit Speedway.

It marked the fourth consecutive season Starks has won the 410 track title, earning the owner’s championship each of those four years and the driver’s championship each of those years except in 2023. It was also the second straight year that Starks captured the 360 track title. That gives him six total track championships in the last four years.

“There’s a lot of history with Skagit Speedway and I feel like when you look back at the champions there’s been many eras,” he said. “Skagit has taken on a different form throughout the last few years. In the 15 years I’ve been racing, this time is quite arguably the most competitive it’s ever been so to be as strong as we’ve been is really special.”

In addition to the championships, Starks highlighted the season by becoming the first driver to win both the Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup and the Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew in the same season. It was his first career Super Dirt Cup triumph and his third 360 Nationals victory in the last four years.

“Especially at Dirt Cup, we’ve been in contention many, many times,” he said. “Dirt Cup, like all races with a difficult format and high car counts, a lot of times you can be very fast and not have anything to show for it at the end of the weekend. That’s been us many times. This year we were prepared. We had speed and put ourselves in the correct position. Then we were able to capitalize on it. After so many years when something has gone wrong, to be able to put it all together and have something to show for it is really, really cool.”

Also of note, Starks won two features on the same night at Skagit Speedway for the third straight season and he captured the Skagit Speedway 410 season opener for the third year in a row. Starks was also victorious during the final points race in both the 410 and 360 divisions at his home track.

“I think this season is one of the more special ones for a few reasons,” he said. “First and foremost, Dirt Cup highlights the whole year. It’s arguably the highlight of my entire career just because of what the race itself means to me. You could say last year the back-to-back High Limit wins were pretty close, but Dirt Cup being a race I’ve been trying to win since 2010 and grew up watching, it was really special to knock that one off. To be the only driver to win Dirt Cup and 360 Nationals in the same year and the first one in 25 years to win both championships in the same season, there’s tons of highlights and headlines this year. For me, to know that we still have speed and are really competitive and successful on the biggest stage was rewarding. With the competition at Skagit getting tougher every year, it’s more difficult to achieve seasons like this. For us to put it all together is really cool for me because realistically a season like this will be a lot tougher as the years roll on. To etch my name in the history books of not only Skagit but the racing in the Northwest is special.”

SEASON STATS –

36 races, 10 wins, 22 top fives, 26 top 10s, 30 top 15s, 32 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.