PERFIT- PARTS.COM and MUST SEE RACING CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP IN 2026

From Must See Racing

Must See Racing Sprint Series officials announced today that PERFIT-PARTS.COM featuring global distribution with local

service will continue as the series presenting sponsor in 2026.

The Perfit Corporation is a domestic, import, heavy-duty, agricultural, industrial, marine, and high-performance racing engine

component and parts supplier serving engine builders, machine shops, speed shops, and parts stores worldwide.

Their multiple warehouse locations, knowledgeable staff, and an extensive on-hand parts and supplies inventory has delivered

time and money savings for customers for over 40 years.

If you’re an engine shop remember to support the suppliers that support racing and you! Call 616-247-6572 or visit perfit-parts.com

MSR president Jim Hanks “For 18 consecutive years the Perfit Corporation with their product partners have supported our series,

the racing industry and everyone in it allowing us to showcase the World’s Fastest Short Track Cars to race fans with exciting racing entertainment, news and content featuring nationally recognized race teams at first class race tracks and on national television.”

“We are really excited about the Must See Racing presented by PERFIT-PARTS.COM coming season schedule, race team roster,

events and tracks that will no doubt make 2026 another outstanding year for sure, maybe our best yet.” concluded Hanks.

For information, news and updates visit mustseeracing.com or Perfit-Parts.com