MUST SEE RACING ANNOUNCES P-1 CHASSIS AS NEW FAST TIME PARTNER

From Must See Racing

November 13, 2025 – Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.com today announced that P1 Chassis will become the Fast Time sponsor at all Must See Racing events in 2026.

P1 chassis is a Ft. Meyers, Florida based chassis manufacturing company that builds pavement sprint cars owned by Chaz Hambling. Hambling is a winged pavement sprint car racer who has put his driving career on hold due to injuries he received several years ago in a racing accident. In the meantime, he wants to create a competitive pavement sprint car chassis that can be mass produced and easily available to teams across the country.

“When I do things, I like to do them one hundred percent, or I don’t get involved in them” explains Hambling.”This opportunity came up. It’s great for us as a car owner, as a company for P-1, and as a sponsor with Southwest Florida Pool Pros. I felt this was the right move to go to the next level. We’ve been aggressive in marketing in our backyard market of Florida, and now it’s time to branch out into other areas where we hope to sell chassis.

Hambling plans make setting fast time at an MSR event in 2026 a big deal. The driver who accomplishes this feat will receive a presentation check, a nice trophy, and $500.

“Our chassis name is P-1. We all wanna be fast time or P-1 in the feature. Our name goes hand-in-hand with what we’re trying to get out there. So, I decided to put the bonus on fast time. Some guys need an incentive and reward to not play the game of sandbagging or getting the invert for a front row position. I think guys will have a little more incentive to show what they’ve got”.

After a couple years of development, the new chassis hit its mark just over a month ago when Hambling and driver Daniel Miller ran the MSR event at Montgomery, Alabama. Miller, who had never run an unrestricted 410 motor prior to that weekend, set quick time against a field that included Bobby Santos III, Aaron Willison, and Joe Liguori among others. The feat proved the new chassis is ready to compete with and the likes of the Hurricane, Diablo, BEAST, and Big Willy.

“There were a lot of firsts for us that weekend. For us to have those many gains made us feel like this is where we belong. We proved it to ourselves and a lot of the doubters out there. We’ve made great strides with the car recently and we’re now at a point where the car is consistently competitive. We showed that in the trip to run with Must See Racing in October. We plan on running the whole Must See deal in 2026” concluded Hambling.

The cars are available for sale now from kits, rollers or complete cars with 360’s or 410’s. You can go to p1chassis.com for more information. Or you can email Hambling at chaz@p1chassis.com for all questions and inquiries. Kits and compete cars will be available for purchase at all events the P-1 Chassis team will compete at in 2026.