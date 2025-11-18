KINGSHOTT SEALS KING OF WINGS THREE PEAT IN STYLE

From Daniel Powell

THE Dayne Kingshott and Krikke Motorsport team duo picked up one of their best wins together on Saturday night at the Perth Motorplex, when they combined in sensational style to create history by becoming the first to score a King of Wings three peat.

Apart from the fact that Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team scored a King of Wings three peat, it was how Kingshott did it, after he not only passed two of the country’s best Sprintcar racers in James McFadden and Kerry Madsen late in the race to take the lead but was able to hold out McFadden at the fall of the chequered flag by a mere 0.010 of a second in what was one of the closest finishes ever at the Perth Motorplex.

“To be the first driver to win a King of Wings three peat is a huge honour, and to be able to do it the way that we did by passing the likes of James (McFadden), Kerry (Madsen) and Callum (Williamson) made it even more special,” expressed the WA # 2 Mobil 1 / Bunbury Toyota supported Maxim car.

“Despite the King of Wings having a mid-race pitstop, Saturday night’s feature race was run at a frantic pace, and to be honest, it felt like a 10 lap heat race, but I can’t thank the whole Krikke Motorsport team enough for putting a great car under me, especially running in dirty air, and allowing us to continue the awesome start to the season we have made.”

By virtue of taking out their second Maddington Toyota Series round win in a row this season, Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team have now moved into the point standings lead, as they hunt a Maddington Toyota Series point standings three peat in the 2025-26 season.

Although the fourth round of the Maddington Toyota Series is going to be held on December 6 at the Perth Motorplex for the Western Australian Title, the attention for Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team turns to their first trip over to the east coast for the season, when they compete at Borderline Speedway (Mount Gambier, SA) and Tolmer Speedway (Bordertown, SA) this Saturday and Sunday night, before they run the Adelaide 500 Supercars event at the pop-up NAPA Speedway the next week over three nights: November 26, 27 and 28.

“The team and I are carrying fantastic form with us over east, and during our two trips over there last season we learned a lot and it’s going to hold us in good stead for this trip,” enthused Kingshott.

“The Adelaide 500 is an awesome event to be a part of; we were pretty good there last year but the results didn’t show it, so hopefully we can come away with a good result this year.”

Upcoming Schedule:

November 22