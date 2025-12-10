Tony Jackson Closes Storybook Farewell Season with Scott Hess Racing

by Justin Snyder

Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing put the exclamation point on a remarkable season in 2025, competing in 37 events across both the winged and wingless Sportsman divisions and delivering a results sheet that read like a highlight reel: 15 victories, 8 runner-up finishes, four third-place runs, one fourth, and three fifth-place finishes.

Even more telling than the trophies was the week-to-week consistency. The team never finished outside the top five unless sidelined by mechanical failure or an on-track accident, a testament to preparation, execution, and the steady partnership between driver and team.

“It was like a dream year. It kind of stings a little bit to walk away after a year like that, but we’ll embrace what we did and see where things go from here,” said Jackson.

The season’s momentum culminated in two championships, with Jackson and Hess securing the Wingless Championship at Path Valley Speedway and the Hess Ornamental Iron Wingless Tour Championship as well—an unforgettable pair of titles that perfectly framed a year that began with major news.

Prior to the season, Jackson announced that 2025 would be his final year before stepping away into retirement, adding extra meaning to every victory lane photo, podium celebration, and championship moment.

“Knowing this was my last full season made every race count a little more,” Jackson added. “To be able to finish it like this—with wins, with championships, and with the people who’ve meant so much to me—this is the kind of ending you dream about.”

Now, with the season complete, Jackson looks back on his career with gratitude and pride, excited for what’s next while reflecting fondly on his time behind the wheel.

“Racing has given me memories I’ll carry forever, and to say I was part of the history of the Sportsman division is pretty darn special,” Jackson said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I’m thankful for everyone who supported me—my family, my crew, and every fan who cheered us on. I’m excited for the next chapter, but I’ll always be grateful for this one.”

For team owner Scott Hess, the offseason is already taking shape. Plans are currently being assembled to place a new driver in the seat for the 2026 season, but Hess emphasized that moving on from Jackson doesn’t close the door on the partnership.

“Tony’s retirement is bittersweet for all of us,” Hess said. “You don’t replace a driver like that—you build the next chapter and appreciate what you had. And I’ll say this: there will always be a seat warm for Tony here. If he ever gets the itch to race again, we’ll be ready.”

“The expectations were to always win some races and have fun racing, but Tony not only exceeded the expectations, but he set a precedent that will be hard to match going forward. I didn’t even know Tony when we started racing, and through racing we’ve built quite a relationship, but now we’re pretty much family, and I can’t thank him enough.”

Scott Hess Racing will announce additional 2026 plans—including driver and schedule details—at a later date.

Season by the Numbers (2025)

Events: 37

Wins: 15

Runner-Ups: 8

Third-Place Finishes: 4

Fourth-Place Finishes: 1

Fifth-Place Finishes: 3

Championships: 2

Path Valley Speedway Wingless Championship

Hess Ornamental Iron Wingless Tour Championship

ABOUT TONY JACKSON

With an impressive track record in the Super Sportsman series, Jackson has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, determination, and an unwavering passion for the sport. Over the years, he has carved a name for himself as a formidable force, capturing the attention of fans, competitors, and sponsors alike. He’s also looking forward to continuing his family’s legacy, as his father Larry Jackson was a force to be reckoned with for decades in the Sportsman ranks.

Career highlights include winning the Super Sportsman 100-lapper in 2023, winning the winged and wingless super sportsman features on the same night in 2022, and amassing 46 career Super Sportsman wins!

