Brian Brown Racing and Factory Motor Parts | FVP extend partnership through 2028

By Tyler Altmeyer

EAGAN, Minn. (January 9, 2026) – Factory Motor Parts (FMP) is pleased to announce it has extended its partnership agreement with championship-winning sprint car driver Brian Brown through the 2028 racing season. The multi-year extension continues a successful partnership that will showcase Factory Motor Parts, the FVP brand, as well as all of FMP’s leading automotive brands at dirt tracks and marquee sprint car events across the country.

Under the renewed agreement, Factory Motor Parts and FVP branding will continue to be prominently featured on Brown’s sprint car, team transporter, crew apparel, and at-track assets.

“Brian has been an outstanding ambassador for Factory Motor Parts—on and off the track,” said Dave Schumacher, Director of Marketing, Factory Motor Parts. “His dedication, performance, and work ethic mirrors how we support our customers every day. Extending this partnership through 2028 allows us to keep building meaningful connections with race fans, customers, and employees through the excitement of sprint car racing.”

“I’m super honored and excited to continue our partnership with Factory Motor Parts and FVP through the 2028 season. I’ve been privileged to be a part of the FMP & FVP Family since 2008…probably one of the longest relationships in sprint car racing,” Brian Brown noted. “This is a relationship that we don’t take lightly. Looking forward to getting back on track and getting our FVP No. 21 to victory lane.”

Additional program details, including hospitality opportunities and promotional events tied to the 2026–2028 racing seasons, will be shared with Factory Motor Parts customers and partners in the coming months.

ABOUT FACTORY MOTOR PARTS:

Founded in 1945, Factory Motor Parts is a multi-generational, family-owned company supplying premium, name-brand automotive parts, premium private label products, and value-added services to professional service providers, fleets, dealerships, and retailers. With an extensive distribution network and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Factory Motor Parts delivers the quality, availability, and expertise today’s automotive professionals depend on. For more information, visit FactoryMotorParts.com.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 200+ total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com.