Kerry Madsen and Diamond Bay Motorsports Part Ways

(January 12, 2026) – Just before a pair of Australia’s biggest sprint car events Diamond Bay Motorsports announced on Tuesday that they were splitting up with driver Kerry Madsen effective immediately.

Due to the separation Diamond Bay will not be active over the next couple of weeks including the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway and the Australian Sprintcar Title, returning to action in February for the Sprintcar Nationals at Perth Motorplex.

Madsen is expected to announce his plans for the remainder of the Australian summer in the next few days.