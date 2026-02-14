Brogan Carder Continues Growth with American Sprint Car Series in 2026

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 13, 2026) — Another year older, another year wiser, another year on the trail of the American Sprint Car Series for Brogan Carder.

The 15-year-old racer from Sioux Falls, SD, is taking on his second full-time season at the controls of a 360 Sprint Car in 2026, following the full national Series schedule after the completion of his rookie campaign last year.

Carder came into 2025 with the intent to make laps, get his first experiences at new tracks, and sample a taste for the grind of an all-year schedule. Now that’s in the rearview, he’s ready to start building on the foundation he forged in the seat of the Wyndham Resorts & Hotels, Shaver Specialties Racing Engines-powered Triple-X Chassis No. 88C.

“Last year, I was still trying to get used to the speed and how the car handled and everything,” Carder said. “This year, with a few more races on big tracks like Belleville and a second year at Volusia, I feel a lot more comfortable because I know what the speed’s gonna do. I know how quickly things can happen, and I think I can anticipate it a little bit more and be ready for it.”

Two weeks ago, Carder made his return to Volusia Speedway Park for the season opener and saw vast improvements in his speed, skills, and results at the historic 1/2-mile oval after failing to qualify for any of the Features run during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals the year before. This time around, in a field of over 45 cars, he earned a starting spot in the Feature of both the Friday and Monday programs and showed competence with the high speeds.

“I learned a lot from last year — driving style, setup, pretty much everything,” Carder said. “The car was a lot easier to handle and drive through the corner than it was last year.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Carder will take his improved skills and blossoming confidence with him on the national 360 Sprint Car circuit once again as he continues his climb up the open-wheel racing ladder.

“I’m excited, to say the least,” Carder said. “I’m really pumped up because we’re going back to some of the tracks we went to last year and we have a little bit bigger of a notebook.”

Carder resumes competition in the next American Sprint Car Series events — Feb. 21–22, Feb. 28–March 1 — at Central Arizona Raceway in the inaugural Sonoran Clash. Tickets for both weekends of the event will be sold at the track on race day.

Where can you watch every American Sprint Car Series event? Live on DIRTVision.