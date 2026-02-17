BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY SEASON OPENS WITH THE WINTER CLASH FEBRUARY 20-21

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (February 16, 2025) – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway launches the 2026 season with a strong line up of dirt track racing, February 20th and 21st, for the Winter Clash. USAC Western States Midgets and National Dwarf Cars headline the Saturday action while IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods will compete both Friday and Saturday nights. Friday’s racing also includes the season openers for the IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and American Stocks.

Grandstand gates open at 4pm each night. Opening ceremonies are set for approx. 6pm each night followed by heat races and main events for all divisions. Race fans can save on general admission tickets by grabbing them in advance at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com Friday general admission is $18 online including all fees or $20 at the gates. Saturday general admission is $22 online including all fees or $25 at the gates. Kids 6-12 are $10 in advance or $12 at the gates each night. Kids 5 and under are free!

Parking is free of charge. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets kick off their 2026 campaign in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The series has raced four times on the dirt at Kern Raceway, with Castro Valley’s Jake Andreotti scoring victories twice. Bakersfield’s Cade Lewis and Arizona’s Drake Edwards are also former winners. Stockton’s Caden Sarale led Riverside’s Dane Culver in the 2025 series championship, with Sarale taking the title on the strength of three main event wins. $1,200 is up for grabs for the race winner.

The IMCA Modifieds race for an outstanding $750 to win each night of the 2026 Bakersfield Speedway season. Drivers from across the southwest took on the one-third mile dirt track in 2025 with veteran multi-time champion Brad Pounds prevailing for another title for the trophy case. The IMCA Sport Modifieds also enjoyed familiar success last season with Tyler Bannister topping 2024 champion Jason Bannister for the top spot in the standings. The Sport Mods continue to race for $600 to win each night this year.

IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and American Stocks were well-represented during Open Practice leading into the 2026 season with plenty of energy surrounding their season openers this Friday night.

National Dwarf Cars, recently rebranded from So-Cal Dwarfs, take to the dirt on Saturday night for their first of seven races in Bakersfield this year. Bakersfield’s JD Brown starred in the series throughout 2025 and defends home turf against racers from across the region. $500 is on the line for the feature winner.

2026 SCHEDULE – SUBJECT TO CHANGE

FEBRUARY

20- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

21- USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS, IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, NATIONAL DWARFS

MARCH

7- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS

20- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

21- CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINT SERIES, IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

APRIL

11- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, CA LIGHTNING SPRINTS

18- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

MAY

2- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

9- CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINT SERIES, IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS

30- USCS SPRINTS, CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINT SERIES, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

JUNE

13- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

27- MCGOWAN MEMORIAL – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

JULY

25- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

AUGUST

29- MIKE MOSHIER CLASSIC – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

SEPTEMBER

12- USCS SPRINTS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS, WRA VINTAGE

25- WORLD OF OUTLAWS, CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINTS

26- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

OCTOBER 9-10 BUD NATIONALS – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

NOVEMBER 24- JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS, SPORT MODS