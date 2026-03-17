TWO NIGHTS OF DIRT TRACK RACING ON TAP AT BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY FOR THE SOUTHWEST SHOOTOUT

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (March 17, 2026) – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway hosts two nights of dirt track action this Friday and Saturday nights for the Southwest Shootout. All five championship points paying divisions will hit the dirt on Friday night while Saturday features the winged excitement of the California 305 Sprint Cars.

Grandstand gates open at 4:30pm each night. Hot laps are at 5:00pm with Friday opening ceremonies at 6pm. Saturday hot laps open at 5pm followed by 305 Sprint time trials. Opening Ceremonies are slated for approx. 6:15pm.

Race fans can save $2 on general admission tickets by grabbing them in advance at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com Friday general admission is $18 online including all fees or $20 at the gates. Saturday general admission is $20 online or $22 at the gate. Kids 6-12 are $10 in advance or $12 at the gates each night. Kids 5 and under are free!

Parking is free of charge. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

Davey Pombo won the 2025 California 305 Sprint Car championship while Kyle Rasmussen swept both series features at Bakersfield Speedway last season. Saturday’s event includes time trials, heat races, and a 25-lap feature.

2025 IMCA SportMod champion Tyler Bannister has roared out of the gate in his rookie IMCA Modified campaign with the points lead on the strength of two top-five finishes. Bannister also won the IMCA Modified season opener at Merced Speedway last weekend. 2024 champion Gavyn Manning has one win this season and ranks second, eight points behind. Justin Crockett of Arroyo Grande, Markus Frazier of Santa Maria, and Pismo’s Cole Szlauko round out the top-five. Both nights of IMCA Modified action at the Southwest Shootout feature 30-lap features for $750-to-win.

Tate Loftis of Bakersfield leads the IMCA SportMod order by just a single point over round two winner Jason Bannister. Chris McKellar, round two winner Nicholas Johnson, and Matthew Frazier are the balance of the top-five drivers. This weekend’s IMCA SportMod racing includes 25-lap main events each night for $600 to win.

IMCA Stock Cars will race on Friday night only and Jacob Van Essen looks to preserve his perfect start with two wins already this year. Billy Simkins, 2025 champion Raymond Noland, Austin Pugh, and Blaze Hill are in pursuit heading into Friday’s 20-lap feature.

Ricky Childress, Jr. has made his mark on the Hobby Stock races with two victories this year. Stephen Johnson, Marcus Wankum, Brooke Cimental, and Casey Johnson round out the top-five with a pair of 20-lap features on tap.

Carson Conway has also had a perfect start to his season in the American Stock division, but Dan Bryant has kept things close with just a six point difference between them. The rest of the top-five features 12-year-old Robert Swearengin, Gene Glover, and Spencer Vasquez.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.