Landon Brooks Romps To First Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Landon Brooks and the Hamilton Racing team turned in their best performance of the young 2026 season on Saturday night, as the Rio Oso, CA driver powered to the team’s first win of the season at Placerville Speedway, which also marked his first career SCCT triumph.

“I can’t say enough about this team,” Landon Brooks said. “They have been working so hard week in and week out to get us better each night, and we were so fast right out of the trailer on Saturday night.”

With 41 cars checked into the pit area for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour’s first event of the season, Brooks timed the Lippert Construction/Tiner Hirst Enterprise/Mozingo Construction backed No. 21L in fourth fastest in his qualifying flight which set him up for the night ahead.

Lining up on the pole of his heat race, Brooks was shot out of a cannon when the green flag dropped. Quickly distancing himself from the field, Brooks powered to the win, which not only locked him into the 30-lap feature event, it also earned a berth into the High Sierra Industries Dash.

Finishing fifth in the Dash, Brooks was set for the 30-lap finale on a surface that shaped up nicely after starting out with so much speed early in the night.

When the green flag flew, Brooks jumped into fourth before taking over the third position on the fourth lap. With a very good car underneath him, Brooks was able to put the Steven Tiner/Kyle Hirst prepared car anywhere he needed as he took over second on the 15th lap, and then began warfare with Jake Andreotti for the top spot.

Going back and forth with Andreotti, Brooks powered into the lead on the 19th lap, but the caution flew and negated his efforts. After a couple of attempts at getting the race back going, Brooks was able to roar into the lead when the green was displayed back to the field.

Out in front, Brooks never looked back and was able to work to a sizeable lead. Getting into traffic in the waning laps, Brooks slowed his pace a bit and allowed Andreotti to close in but he was never seriously challenged as he picked up his first win of the season, and his first career win with the series.

“It felt good to get back to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night, and really feels good to get this team in victory lane,” Brooks added. “Really thankful to Roger and Lori Hamilton for such a great opportunity this season, and thankful for the marketing partners that have come on board to support us and make this possible.”

Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing would like to thank Lippert Construction, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Mozingo Construction, Dan Ewart Sales, Clow Valve, Vinyltech PVC Pipe, Teichert Construction, Advanced Drainage Systems, B Scadden Designs, SIP, North Bay Waterworks, Custom Pipe & Fabrication, Star Pipe Products, Westlake Pipe & Fittings, Eagle Chassis, XYZ Manufacturing, Inc. HRP, Sander Engineering, K1 Racegear, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Petersen Media, Met Tec Titanium, Slade Shocks, Wilwood Disc Brakes, System 1 Pro Ignition, and ZMax for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-5, Wins- 1, Top 5’s- 2, Top 10’s- 3

ON TAP: Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing are scheduled to return to action this Friday and Saturday night in Chico, CA for the Mini Gold Cup.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Landon Brooks and team by following @LCBrooks60 on Twitter/X, 60LandonBrooks on Instagram, HamiltonRacing21L on Instagram, HamiltonRacingg on Twitter/X or by becoming a fan of Hamilton Racing on Facebook.