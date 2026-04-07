POWRi West Midget League Stand-Alone Event at I-44 Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/6/26) – The POWRi West Midget League opens an exciting early-season stretch with a return to I-44 Speedway on Saturday, April 11, marking the first of four highly anticipated stand-alone events in Oklahoma throughout the 2026 campaign.

The stand-alone format places full focus on West Midget League competition while pairing the division with a strong lineup of local support classes, setting the stage for an action-packed night at the Oklahoma City oval.

I-44 Speedway | Saturday, April 11

Divisions:

POWRi West Midget League

Jr. Sprints

Restrictor Micro

A-Class Micro

Non-Wing Micro

600cc Modified

Turf Tire Micro

USRA Tuner

Times:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:15 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599205

TEST