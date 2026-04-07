POWRi West Midget League Stand-Alone Event at I-44 Speedway

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (4/6/26) – The POWRi West Midget League opens an exciting early-season stretch with a return to I-44 Speedway on Saturday, April 11, marking the first of four highly anticipated stand-alone events in Oklahoma throughout the 2026 campaign.
The stand-alone format places full focus on West Midget League competition while pairing the division with a strong lineup of local support classes, setting the stage for an action-packed night at the Oklahoma City oval.
I-44 Speedway | Saturday, April 11
Divisions:
POWRi West Midget League
Jr. Sprints
Restrictor Micro
A-Class Micro
Non-Wing Micro
600cc Modified
Turf Tire Micro
USRA Tuner
Times:
Pits Open: 3:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Drivers Registration: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Hot Laps: 6:15 PM
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599205
TEST