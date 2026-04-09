Great Lakes Super Sprints Kick-Off 2026 with Non-Points Co-Sanctioned Show at I-75 Raceway

From Zack Hiser

Sweetwater, TN – The start of the 2026 season is here for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) as teams again prepare to head south to Sweetwater, Tennessee and I-75 Raceway. For the third time, GLSS and the United Sprint Car Series will battle in the North VS South Sprint Car Challenge, bringing together the best of GLSS and the best of USCS.

The first co-sanctioned affair between the two prominent Winged 360 sanctions in the country unfolded in 2023. The first race between GLSS and USCS was won by ASA STARS National Tour standout, Gavan Boschele, part of a seven-win season for him with USCS. Boschele paced drivers like Zane DeVault, Chase Dunham, and Brad Lamberson. The following night, Max Stambaugh outdueled Boschele and Terry Gray for the win.

Since that Saturday night win, Stambaugh hasn’t relinquished I-75 Raceway Victory Lane when they host GLSS & USCS. The four-time GLSS Champion swept the 2024 weekend at I-75 Raceway, holding off GLSS regulars, Dustin Daggett and Phil Gressman, during the Friday night show, and kept Corbin Gurley and Luke Hall at bay on Saturday night.

The 2025 North VS South Sprint Car Showdown was cancelled due to weather.

Nearly a dozen drivers from the GLSS region are expected to make the trip to I-75 Raceway this weekend, including Stambaugh, Dunham, Jared Horstman, Van Gurley, Jr, Corbin Gurley, Aaron Shaffer, Ryan Ruhl, Devon Dobie, and Koby Allison.

Tickets for the North VS South Sprint Car Shootout will be available at the gate on race day. Friday, GLSS is joined by Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Front Wheel Drives, B-Sportsman and Kid’s Bike Races. Gates open at 5:00 PM ET with racing at 7:30 PM. Saturday, GLSS is joined by Sportmsna Late Models, 602 Crate Late Models, Front Wheel Drives, B-Sportsman, and Mini-Modifieds. Gates open at 4:00 PM ET with racing at 7:00 PM ET.

Fans who can’t make the trip can catch all the action LIVE on GreatLakesSprints.TV. Use code GLSSFAN20 for 20% off an annual subscription.