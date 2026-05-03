Gavin Miller at Paragon

Paragon,IN (May 2,2026)- Gavin Miller won the 25 lap feature at Paragon Speedway Saturday night. Chasing Miller was Zack Pretorius, Max Adams, Evan Mosley and Jordan Kinser.

410 Sprints

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[2]; 2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[6]; 3. 42-Max Adams[4]; 4. 2-Evan Mosley[1]; 5. 75-Jordan Kinser[5]; 6. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]; 7. 0G-Kyle Shipley[10]; 8. 24M-Hunter Maddox[8]; 9. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[12]; 10. 24P-Chance Crum[11]; 11. 77-Todd Hobson[9]; 12. 43-Owen Barr[14]; 13. 22-Brandon Spencer[17]; 14. 8*-Michael Clark[15]; 15. 73C-Cody Fendley[13]; 16. 8-Adam Taylor[18]; 17. 67L-Josh Lane[20]; 18. 79-Ben Voigtschild[19]; 19. 17-Bryce Andrews[16]; 20. 33S-Jake Scott[7]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]; 2. 8-Adam Taylor[3]; 3. 79-Ben Voigtschild[4]; 4. 67L-Josh Lane[8]; 5. 33-Jesse Miller[5]; 6. 18C-Cindy Chambers[6]; 7. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[7]; 8. 4-Justin Davis[11]; 9. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[1]; 10. 37-Logan Prickett[10]; 11. 28-Brandon Mattox[9]; 12. 34T-Cody Trammell[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24M-Hunter Maddox[4]; 2. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[1]; 3. 77-Todd Hobson[3]; 4. 73C-Cody Fendley[6]; 5. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[5]; 6. 33-Jesse Miller[7]; 7. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[4]; 2. 33S-Jake Scott[1]; 3. 0G-Kyle Shipley[5]; 4. 43-Owen Barr[7]; 5. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]; 6. 18C-Cindy Chambers[6]; 7. 37-Logan Prickett[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Max Adams[4]; 2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]; 3. 24P-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 8*-Michael Clark[3]; 5. 8-Adam Taylor[5]; 6. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[7]; 7. 4-Justin Davis[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Jordan Kinser[4]; 2. 2-Evan Mosley[2]; 3. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[3]; 4. 17-Bryce Andrews[1]; 5. 79-Ben Voigtschild[6]; 6. 67L-Josh Lane[5]; 7. 34T-Cody Trammell[7]