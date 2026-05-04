Starks Rallies From Eighth to Earn Another Win at Skagit Speedway

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BURLINGTON, Wash. (May 4, 2026) – Trey Starks had to work hard to secure his second straight victory to start the season last Saturday at Skagit Speedway.

After setting quick time during qualifying and maneuvering from fourth to second place in a heat race, the feature redraw lined Starks up on the outside of the third row.

“Qualifying well sets you up for the rest of the night,” he said. “If you don’t have a shot to win the heat race, at least move around to see what the track has to offer and your car has to offer. It gives us an idea for what we need to do for the feature. I felt we were efficient early in the night and it put us in position to be successful in the feature.”

Starks dropped as far back as eighth in the first few laps of the main event before a caution on Lap 7 bunched the field together, allowing Starks to capitalize and quickly climb into the top five. He gained another position the ensuing lap and then drove from fourth to second place on Lap 10.

“I didn’t get a good start and fell back to eighth,” he said. “I rode there for a few laps, getting a feel for where the track was moving. We got the caution and I was able to regroup. I saw where the cars in front of me were going and I just tried to find a clear lane. Our car was good enough to make anywhere on the track work. I picked wherever the guy in front of me didn’t go.”

Starks took the lead on Lap 17 and held strong to the top spot despite a late-race caution for his fourth consecutive win at the track dating back to last year.

“We were able to find a hole and sneak past the leader,” he said. “We had a couple more restarts and I was able to keep the car straight and inch away from them little by little. Toward the end the cautions fell right to where we didn’t have to deal with traffic very much. It felt good to have a car that was as maneuverable as it was.”

Next up is double duty this Saturday at Skagit Speedway, where Starks will compete in both the 410ci and 360ci winged sprint car divisions. This will mark his season debut in the 410 as the first two races of the year have been in the 360 division, which Starks leads at Skagit Speedway by 26 points.

Starks has been victorious in both divisions on the same night at Skagit Speedway each of the last three years.

Additionally, he has started a season with three straight wins once in his career.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 2 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 2 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts