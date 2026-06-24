The Big One Brings High-Banked, High-Stakes Challenge to Belleville

By Matt Skipper

BELLEVILLE, KS (June 23, 2026) — The Big One is back.

For the second straight year, the event is set to bring the American Sprint Car Series back to the “Sunflower State” for two nights of racing at Belleville High Banks.

The fast 1/2-mile Kansas dirt track opens its program on Friday, June 5, with the top 360 Sprint Car pilots chasing a $4,000 payday. Saturday will up the stakes with the night’s 25-lap Feature awarding the high-banked conqueror a $10,000 check.

Joining the National Tour between the two nights will be the Malvern Bank ASCS Midwest Region. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CT, with Hot Laps slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

BELLEVILLE INFO

WATCH ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to look for:

Sweep 2.0 – Sam Hafertepe Jr. mastered the inaugural edition of The Big One, sweeping both Features.

Entering the 2026 running, Hafertepe leads the points standings by 22 markers over Matt Covington and 23 over Seth Bergman after 11 races but is missing one thing they both have – a win. The longest Hafertepe has gone without a win at the start of a championship season is nine races in 2018.

Despite lacking a win, Hafertepe has been in contention to win throughout the year, particularly at fast, high-banked tracks. He finished third during the season opener at Volusia Speedway Park and second at Saline Highbanks Speedway.

New Leaf – Matt Covington enters the weekend off the momentum of eight straight top 10 finishes and three straight top fives. Those results have put him in championship contention, sitting second in points, 22 points behind Sam Hafertepe Jr.

He’ll try to maintain that performance at The Big One, where he finished fourth and fifth, respectively, last year. However, with the goal of winning five races this season, and determined not to let the title fight slip through his fingers like years past, the Glenpool, OK driver has high expectations for the weekend.

RELATED: Covington Holding ASCS Title Fight Within Reach Entering Summer Stretch

Just Getting Started – Seth Bergman is in the mix for his second American Sprint Car Series title, with one point separating him from Covington and 23 away from Hafertepe as he heads to a track he hasn’t seen in 11 years.

The 2024 Series champion’s only visit to Belleville came with the Series in 2015, earning the Hard Charger award after working from a 17th-place starting spot to finish seventh.

The Snohomish, WA pilot currently has the most Feature wins of the full-time competitors in 2026, with two scores in the last three races at Benton Speedway and 81 Speedway. His best finish at a high-speed facility, so far, this year was a podium at Salina Highbanks Speedway in April.

Big Invaders – Belleville High Banks will bring the best talent in 360 Sprint Car racing together with the National Tours stars set to battle with the ASCS Midwest Region and Kansas locals.

While 2023 Series champion Jason Martin continues to recover from a crash in April, he has tapped Jake Bubak to pilot the No. 9 car for The Big One. The Arvada, CO racer is a two-time Belleville 305 Nationals champion and owns multiple wins at the track with the United Rebel Sprint Series and Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association.

The Malvern Bank ASCS Midwest Region is bringing its top contenders, such as Jack Thomas, Chase Brown, John Klabunde, and Semerad – all of whom are in their own tight points battle. The four drivers are separated by less than 30 points with Thomas leading the way, 11 markers ahead of Brown. Klabunde is 22 points back and Semerad is 29 points back. Of them, Klabunde is the only driver with previous experience at Belleville, finishing ninth in a 2023 Midwest Region visit.

Jewel Crafting – In three total appearances with the American Sprint Car Series, Belleville has proven to be one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule as The Big One continues to grow at into a crown jewel event.

The Series made its debut at the track in 2015 and saw Brian Brown earn his 12th National Tour triumph. When the Series returned last year, Sam Hafertepe Jr. made it his personal playground, leading flag-to-flag during both nights.

Along with awarding drivers a $10,000 payday on Saturday, the track will also give back to drivers and crews on Friday with a cookout after the races.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, June 26-27, at Belleville High Banks in Belleville, KS

AROUND THE CORNER

Friday, July 10, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, AR

Saturday, July 11, at Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, AR

CURRENT TOP-10 STANDINGS

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (1157pts)

Matt Covington (-22)

Seth Bergman (-23)

Kyler Johnson (-163)

Whit Gastineau (-166)

Brogan Carder (-260)

Ryder Laplante (-268)

Austyn Gossel (-288)

Terry Easum (-305)

Cole Schroeder (-311)