Austin Wood, Ray Trimble and Wayne Trimble claim 4th of July wins at Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Sacramento’s Austin Wood led all 30-laps in the feature to secure his second career Placerville Speedway victory during the Freedom Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday night.

Fellow winners on Fourth of July included Ray Trimble with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models and Wayne Trimble with the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks.

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Car finale saw Austin Wood and Suisun City’s Chance Grasty occupy the front row. At the waving of the Ed Entz green flag, it was Wood jumping into the lead.

The 16-year-old would sit out front for the duration of the main event, as cautions kept leaders out of traffic for much of the contest. When traffic came into play, however, Wood carved his way through it and pulled away, eventually grabbing the checkered flag.

Andy Forsberg moved into second past Grasty just before the halfway point and got close to the leader on a couple of occasions but had to settle for a runner-up finish at the conclusion. Grasty, 12th starter Jake Morgan and Cole Croft rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Seth Standley, point leader and fast qualifier Justyn Cox, 15th starter Shane Hopkins, Nick Parker and 19th starter Dennis Scherer.

The Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model main event was all about Ray Trimble for much of the 25-lapper. Tyler Lightfoot, however, did close in as the race wound down and nearly stole it from the leader over the final couple of circuits.

Trimble crossed the stripe in first though for his 29th career Ltd. Late Model win at Placerville Speedway, which puts him five away from tying Ryan McDaniel for the most all-time. Lightfoot and Rod Oliver completed the podium.

Wayne Trimble ended up leading all 25-laps in the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock finale but had to withstand relentless pressure in the early stages from Kevin Jinkerson.

Trimble fended off every challenge thrown his way and grabbed the win ahead of Jinkerson and point leader Nick Baldwin.

Placerville Speedway returns to action with Anrak Night at the Races this coming Saturday July 11th.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Freedom Fireworks

July 4th, 2026

Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[2]; 4. 45-Jake Morgan[12]; 5. 29-Cole Croft[8]; 6. 7-Seth Standley[5]; 7. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]; 8. 21-Shane Hopkins[15]; 9. 15AZ-Nick Parker[14]; 10. 7W-Dennis Scherer[19]; 11. 15-Michael Sellers[16]; 12. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[13]; 13. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[20]; 14. 9L-Luke Hayes[11]; 15. 55D-Dawson Hammes[9]; 16. 94-Greg Decaires V[17]; 17. 56C-Carson Hammes[18]; 18. 12J-John Clark[4]; 19. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 20. 93-Landon Henry[10]