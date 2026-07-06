GRAHAM GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT SANTA MARIA

Richie Murray

Nipomo, California (July 4, 2026)………One week after scoring his first career USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget feature victory, Broedy Graham struck gold again on Saturday night’s Doug Fort Memorial at Nipomo, California’s Santa Maria Speedway.

C.J. Sarna led the opening lap from the outside of the front row, but Graham (Bakersfield, California) charged up to the front by lap two after starting in the fourth spot.

From there, Graham took care of business, leading the final 24 circuits of the 25-lap feature for his second career series victory in as many weeks.

Graham was followed to the stripe by Sarna, Drake Cardey, Shannon McQueen and series newcomer Braydin Collie.

Jett Yantis was the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Qualifier with a time of 13.785 seconds.

Heat races presented by Sexton Fire Protection and Roy Miller Freight Lines were won by Graham and McQueen.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 4, 2026 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Jett Yantis, 4, Carlile-13.785; 2. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-14.060; 3. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-14.150; 4. Drake Cardey, 17, Dunkel-14.565; 5. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-14.984; 6. Adam Weisberg, 15x, Weisberg-15.035; 7. Gary DeWitt, 29A, DeWitt-15.213; 8. Braydin Collie, 14JR, Streeter/Graunstadt-15.423; 9. Hailey Lambert, 55, Lambert-15.571; 10. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-15.734; 11. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-16.044.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Broedy Graham (5), 2. Jett Yantis (6), 3. C.J. Sarna (4), 4. Ron Hazelton (1), 5. Gary DeWitt (3), 6. Hailey Lambert (2). NT

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Shannon McQueen (5), 2. Drake Cardey (4), 3. Braydin Collie (2), 4. Adam Weisberg (3), 5. Randi Pankratz (1). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Broedy Graham (4), 2. C.J. Sarna (2), 3. Drake Cardey (3), 4. Shannon McQueen (5), 5. Braydin Collie (1), 6. Adam Weisberg (7), 7. Randi Pankratz (10), 8. Jett Yantis (6), 9. Ron Hazelton (11), 10. Hailey Lambert (9), 11. Gary DeWitt (8). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 C.J. Sarna, Laps 2-25 Broedy Graham.

NEXT USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: July 25, 2026 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California