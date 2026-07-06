Williams Grove Returns To Action July 17

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –There will be no racing at Williams Grove Speedway on July 10 as the track takes a Summer Break.

Racing returns to the oval in two weeks, on Friday July 17 at 7:30 pm featuring action for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

July 17 will also be Mamma’s Pizza Fan Appreciation and Kids Night.

From the time that gates open at 5:30 until 6:15 all general admission fans will be granted access to the frontstretch pit area in order to meet the drivers and get autographs and photos.

Courtesy of Martins Potato Chips, J & S Classics and Hoseheads.com, fans entering the pits will receive free chips and boxes of candy.

Infield activities for kids will begin when gates open at 5:30.

The 410 sprints will compete in a 25-lap Yellow Breeches 500 event, paying $5,000 to win and $500 just to be the final finisher.

Timed practice laps will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprint cars.

The 358 sprints will race in a 25-lap, Dirty Deeds 25 main paying $2,500 to win out of a purse worth $11,000.

Troy Wagaman Jr. is the current point leader in the 410 sprint division at the oval while Cody Fletcher and Derek Locke are tied atop the 358 sprint point standings to date.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.