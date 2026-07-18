Crawley Wins POWRi Feature at Arrowhead Speedway

From POWRi

COLCORD, OK (July 17, 2026) — Landon Crawley flexed his racing muscles Friday night at Arrowhead Speedway, leading the final eleven laps to earn his first career POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League victory.

Launching the night’s action with a stout field of competitors, Blake Hahn set quick time with a lap of 11.232 seconds, while Joe B. Miller and Dylan Bloomfield each claimed heat race victories.

Leading the field to green, high-point qualifier Joe B. Miller and Landon Crawley shared the front row. Miller jumped to the early advantage with Crawley, Roger Crockett, Xavier Doney, and Garth Kasiner rounding out the early top five.

After a spirited battle for the lead, championship point leader Xavier Doney took over the top spot for seven laps before making contact with the outside wall exiting turn two while battling Crawley for the lead, handing the advantage back to the Kansas driver.

Surviving multiple restarts over the closing stages, Crawley held strong as Joe B. Miller, Roger Crockett, Blake Hahn, Garrett Benson, Ryder McCutcheon, and Dylan Bloomfield all remained within striking distance in a thrilling fight behind the leader.

Leading the final eleven of the twenty-five feature laps, Crawley crossed under the checkered flag for his first career POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League victory.

“I don’t think anyone else has run second more than us this year. This feels so good to finally get my first 410 win with my Mom and Dad here,” said Landon Crawley in Victory Lane. “When Xavier got by me before the midpoint, I knew I had to get up on the wheel. It’s a great way to pick up a great team win.”

Joe B. Miller finished second after leading the opening seven laps, while Blake Hahn completed a last-lap pass to secure the final podium position. Roger Crockett crossed fourth, with Hard Charger Garrett Benson advancing eleven positions to round out the top five at Arrowhead Speedway.

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Arrowhead Speedway

Colcord, Oklahoma

Friday, July 17, 2026

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]

2. 12X-Landon Crawley[3]

3. 21G-Garth Kasiner[1]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

5. 15-Jack Potter[7]

6. 5P-Blake Hahn[4]

7. 9S-Kyle Clark[9]

8. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]

9. 27B-Garrett Benson[5]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]

4. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]

5. 97-Scotty Milan[4]

6. 79X-Gage Montgomery[9]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]

8. B8-John Barnard[8]

9. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 5P-Blake Hahn, 11.232[14]

2. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.235[4]

3. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.244[1]

4. 11-Roger Crockett, 11.275[17]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.330[8]

6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 11.362[5]

7. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 11.396[7]

8. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.397[6]

9. 27B-Garrett Benson, 11.448[2]

10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.492[10]

11. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.499[15]

12. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.508[16]

13. 15-Jack Potter, 11.585[18]

14. 74N-Natalie Doney, 11.684[11]

15. 98P-Miles Paulus, 11.946[3]

16. B8-John Barnard, 11.950[13]

17. 9S-Kyle Clark, 11.971[12]

18. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 14.000[9]

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps)

1. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]

2. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

3. 5P-Blake Hahn[10]

4. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

5. 27B-Garrett Benson[16]

6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]

7. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

8. 9S-Kyle Clark[14]

9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[13]

10. 79X-Gage Montgomery[12]

11. 98P-Miles Paulus[15]

12. 2J-Zach Blurton[9]

13. 21G-Garth Kasiner[6]

14. B8-John Barnard[17]

15. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

16. 74N-Natalie Doney[18]

17. 15-Jack Potter[11]

18. 74-Xavier Doney[7]