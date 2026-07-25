Late Race Surge from Solwold Gives Him 360 Nationals Night One Win

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (July 24, 2026) — Anything can happen at Skagit Speedway and on big nights like the first night of the Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew, it usually does. With the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in the house for their sixth round of Western Speedweek, it was Jason Solwold taking the lead with two laps to go and running to the win that stunned and thrilled the crowd on hand on Friday night.

Solwold and Max Mittry would exchange the lead a few times on the night. Jason set out to the early advantage before Mittry took the lead from him for the first time on lap 10 as the pair raced through traffic. They handed the lead back and forth between the two of them before Mittry took firm control on lap 13. Max kept the lead until an open red on lap 28 that set up a green-white-checkered shootout for the win. Coming to the white flag on lap 29, Mittry missed the entry to turn one and in trying to catch back up to the car, opened the lower lane for Solwold to drive by after the veteran made a perfect corner. Solwold would lead lap 29 and 30 for the victory, securing a top four in points run for tomorrow’s finale. Mittry ran second while Eric Fisher was third. Levi Hillier is the top points man and will be joined by Solwold, Mittry and Trey Starks. Justin Sanders and Justyn Cox set quick time in split qualifying. Heat wins went to Levi Kuntz, Seth Standley, Devon Borden, Chase Goetz, Corbin Rueschenberg and Dawson Hammes.

The K Pro Auto Hornet Nationals ran as the support division to the Sprint Cars on Friday. Their preliminary night main event was caution shortened and won by Steve Peters, who was joined in victory lane by second place Vance Hibbard and third place Howard Vos.

360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Friday, July 24, 2026

QUALIFYING GROUP A

1. 2X-Justin Sanders, 11.207[24]

2. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.361[11]

3. 11C-Colin Mackey, 11.440[12]

4. 77-Levi Klatt, 11.450[17]

5. 17-Cam Smith, 11.461[19]

6. 40-Kinzer Cox, 11.483[16]

7. 33-Colton Heath, 11.509[21]

8. 2A-Austin Wood, 11.521[14]

9. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 11.549[6]

10. 29-Cole Croft, 11.551[18]

11. 12J-John Clark, 11.618[4]

12. 10-Tyler Thompson, 11.628[3]

13. 51G-Dustin Gehring, 11.629[22]

14. 51-Jake Morgan, 11.629[9]

15. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 11.714[13]

16. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 11.832[15]

17. 8R-Devon Borden, 11.848[8]

18. 94-Greg Decaires V, 11.905[1]

19. 5D-Destry Miller, 11.906[20]

20. 44T-Austin Taborski, 11.910[7]

21. 321-Parker Mockridge, 11.996[2]

22. 9T-Camden Robustelli, 12.006[10]

23. 92-Seth Hespe, 12.068[23]

24. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, 12.515[5]

QUALIFYING GROUP B

1. 42X-Justyn Cox, 11.287[2]

2. 55-Trey Starks, 11.345[14]

3. 26-Levi Hillier, 11.445[3]

4. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.452[1]

5. 18-Jason Solwold, 11.504[16]

6. 8-Aydan Saunders, 11.539[19]

7. 7C-Colby Copeland, 11.549[6]

8. 59-Eric Fisher, 11.588[15]

9. 1M-Mike Brown, 11.611[9]

10. 33R-Bill Rude, 11.700[13]

11. 21L-Landon Brooks, 11.709[23]

12. 20K-Kai Dixon, 11.711[10]

13. 70-Macie Logsdon, 11.728[17]

14. 91-Chase Goetz, 11.761[12]

15. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 11.809[8]

16. 7-Seth Standley, 11.849[22]

17. 88-Jayden Whitney, 11.856[21]

18. 56C-Carson Hammes, 11.890[20]

19. 13H-Steven Hendrickson, 11.907[4]

20. 15-Jeff Dunlap, 11.925[7]

21. 5-Cole Danell, 11.939[18]

22. 17C-Chris Bullock, 12.092[24]

23. 10H-Brian Holmkvist, 12.329[11]

24. 95R-Dan Reynold, 12.346[5]

Heat Race #1 A (10 Laps)

1. 29K-Levi Kuntz[1]

2. 29-Cole Croft[3]

3. 2X-Justin Sanders[6]

4. 77-Levi Klatt[5]

5. 51G-Dustin Gehring[2]

6. 5D-Destry Miller[7]

7. 9T-Camden Robustelli[8]

8. 33-Colton Heath[4]

Heat Race #1 B (10 Laps)

1. 7-Seth Standley[1]

2. 7C-Colby Copeland[4]

3. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

5. 70-Macie Logsdon[2]

6. 33R-Bill Rude[3]

7. 13H-Steven Hendrickson[7]

8. 17C-Chris Bullock[8]

Heat Race #2 A (10 Laps)

1. 8R-Devon Borden[1]

2. 51-Jake Morgan[2]

3. 2A-Austin Wood[4]

4. 17-Cam Smith[5]

5. 44T-Austin Taborski[7]

6. 12J-John Clark[3]

7. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]

8. 92-Seth Hespe[8]

Heat Race #2 B (10 Laps)

1. 91-Chase Goetz[2]

2. 88-Jayden Whitney[1]

3. 55-Trey Starks[6]

4. 59-Eric Fisher[4]

5. 21L-Landon Brooks[3]

6. 18-Jason Solwold[5]

7. 15-Jeff Dunlap[7]

8. 10H-Brian Holmkvist[8]

Heat Race #3 A (10 Laps)

1. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]

2. 10-Tyler Thompson[3]

3. 94-Greg Decaires V[1]

4. 40-Kinzer Cox[5]

5. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]

6. 321-Parker Mockridge[7]

7. 11C-Colin Mackey[6]

8. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[8]

Heat Race #3 B (10 Laps)

1. 55D-Dawson Hammes[2]

2. 26-Levi Hillier[6]

3. 8-Aydan Saunders[5]

4. 56C-Carson Hammes[1]

5. 20K-Kai Dixon[3]

6. 1M-Mike Brown[4]

7. 5-Cole Danell[7]

8. 95R-Dan Reynold[8]

C MAIN (10 Laps)

1. 5D-Destry Miller[2]

2. 44T-Austin Taborski[1]

3. 13H-Steven Hendrickson[3]

4. 321-Parker Mockridge[4]

5. 5-Cole Danell[6]

6. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[10]

7. 10H-Brian Holmkvist[8]

8. 95R-Dan Reynold[11]

9. 15-Jeff Dunlap[5]

10. 17C-Chris Bullock[7]

DNS: 92-Seth Hespe

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]

2. 7-Seth Standley[4]

3. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]

4. 51-Jake Morgan[2]

5. 33-Colton Heath[9]

6. 29K-Levi Kuntz[3]

7. 8R-Devon Borden[6]

8. 56C-Carson Hammes[16]

9. 20K-Kai Dixon[10]

10. 12J-John Clark[12]

11. 94-Greg Decaires V[15]

12. 5D-Destry Miller[17]

13. 70-Macie Logsdon[13]

14. 88-Jayden Whitney[11]

15. 51G-Dustin Gehring[14]

16. 33R-Bill Rude[8]

17. 1M-Mike Brown[5]

18. 13H-Steven Hendrickson[19]

19. 44T-Austin Taborski[18]

20. 321-Parker Mockridge[20]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 18-Jason Solwold[1]

2. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

3. 59-Eric Fisher[2]

4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]

5. 26-Levi Hillier[14]

6. 7C-Colby Copeland[12]

7. 11C-Colin Mackey[3]

8. 55-Trey Starks[13]

9. 40-Kinzer Cox[7]

10. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[21]

11. 17-Cam Smith[8]

12. 42X-Justyn Cox[16]

13. 8-Aydan Saunders[9]

14. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[20]

15. 51-Jake Morgan[24]

16. 55D-Dawson Hammes[19]

17. 10-Tyler Thompson[17]

18. 77-Levi Klatt[10]

19. 2X-Justin Sanders[15]

20. 7-Seth Standley[22]

21. 21L-Landon Brooks[23]

22. 91-Chase Goetz[18]

23. 21P-Robbie Price[11]

24. 29-Cole Croft[4]