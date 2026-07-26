Andrews gets last lap Fremont win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Chris Andrews and Gauge Garcia traded sliders the final two laps and got together coming for the checkers at Fremont Speedway Fueled by the FriendShip Kitchen Saturday, July 25 with Garcia flipping off turn four and Andrews going on to score the 410 sprint feature win on Crown Battery Night.

For Andrews it was nearly the exact opposite of the previous night at Attica Raceway Park where he and Bryce Lucius traded sliders late in the race, getting together with Lucius going on to the win. Garcia, from Lemoore, California, led the first 29 of the 30 lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main before the exciting last lap. Darin Naida, Cap Henry, Trey Jacobs and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five. It was Andrews’ 12th career win at Fremont Speedway.

“That was kind of the opposite of my driving style lately. I finally got this thing to go the way I wanted it to. Last night was a bummer…last night hurt pretty bad. I thought we had that one wrapped up. We are finally getting this car good and the Kistler motor is ripping, the shocks are good, my entire crew is working hard…it’s just good,” said Andrews beside his Ohio Truck Sales, Fleet Financial, Real American Beer, Whiteford Kenworth, Erie Waste, Cintas, Fremont NAPA, Toledo Spring, TruckParts4U.com backed #15C.

Andrews went from fourth to second after a caution with just five laps to go.

“I was screwing around on the bottom and I was like ‘screw it, we’re going to pull back and send it’ and we sent it. I’m glad I did it at the end. There was no way I could run 30 laps like that. Gauge put on a hell of a race. If he keeps driving like that he’s going to win a lot of races,” added Andrews.

Cap Henry’s third place finish will keep him atop the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group point standings.

Paul Weaver led the first four laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 feature before fifth place starter Bryan Sebetto took over. Sebetto built a nearly 3.5 second lead before a caution on lap 14. But he pulled away on the restart while the action behind him involving Weaver, Jimmy McGrath, Brenden Torok and Jamie Miller was hot and heavy.

The last five laps Sebetto struggled to find his footing and Weaver closed, but was unable to get closer than a couple of car lengths at the checkers. Sebetto’s fifth win of the year at Fremont came over Weaver, Miller, Torok and Dustin Dinan.

It was a sweep of the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series events for the weekend as Sebetto scored the win Friday at Attica. He now has eight total wins in 2026. It was his 33rd career win at Fremont placing him 16th on the track’s all-time win list.

“I was getting pretty bad there toward the end of the race especially in three and four. I had to have the wing back so far to get off of two that it made me really tight on entry to three and I couldn’t quite figure out how to enter one. I felt like I made really bad laps the last five laps. Happy birthday to Tony Myers, crew chief…a nice weekend sweep for all his hard work. Thanks to everyone that puts work into this car. I can’t thank Bobby Clark enough for this opportunity,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge Counter Tops, Schade Builder Supply, BSE Fabrication, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready Apparel, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

Dustin Keegan led the first two laps of the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main before Keith Sorg took over. Sorg then battle with Shawn Valenti over the next seven laps with Valenti taking the lead on lap 11 and Sorg fighting back to the front a lap later.

Sorg drove to his second win of the year at Fremont and the 11th of his career at the track over Steve Miller, Kent Brewer, Dave Golembiewski and Keegan.

“The starter went out and it died on the last lap. This sure beats the last time out when we caught on fire,” said Sorg beside his Fremont Fence, M&L Excavating, West End Tire, Bobby Clark Racing, Advanced Auto, Ryan Property Services, Precision Monument, Great Lakes Garage Doors, Level Performance backed #4s.

Fremont Speedway Fueled by the FriendShip Kitchen will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 1 with the USAC D2 Midgets, 305 sprints, dirt trucks and a special school bus race on the racing card.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!” FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Crown Battery – www.crownbattery.com

Located on Majestic Drive in Fremont, Crown Battery’s operating principle – “The Power Behind the Performance” – represents Crown Battery’s commitment to providing power to millions of people around the world – power that makes life easier, and raises standards of living, health and safety for the communities they serve. These values have driven Crown Battery for 100 years and will continue to represent their strategy for long-term growth and sustainability.

Crown Battery has 14 sales and distribution offices throughout North America, over 600 employees and a network of authorized business partners, distributors and dealers throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asian-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Wherever industries need to start working, they turn to the dependable power of Crown Batteries. That’s why you will find Crown Batteries in heavy-duty equipment on and off highways all over the world.

Crown Batteries are powering the railroad industry, underground mining equipment, steel mills, renewable energy installations, recreational marine and automotive industries, aerial access equipment and more. Whether it’s floor care equipment at work in New York City or Tokyo, or an electric truck lift operating in Flint, Michigan, Crown Batteries can be found getting the work done right.

Crown Battery is proud to mark its 100th anniversary alongside the Fremont community that has supported Crown’s growth for generations. Crown Battery is honored to celebrate this milestone at Fremont Speedway and thanks the fans, families and neighbors who have been a part of Crown’s journey since 1926.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, July 25, 2026

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 2. 2MD-Darin Naida[2]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry[7]; 6. 3-DJ Foos[5]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[16]; 9. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[13]; 11. 2X-Gage Etgen[12]; 12. 16-Gauge Garcia[1]; 13. 2+-Brian Smith[15]; 14. 75-Jerry Dahms[18]; 15. 8-Olivia Shelbo[19]; 16. 49X-Zeth Sabo[10]; 17. X-Mike Keegan[14]; 18. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 19. 16E-Caleb Erwin[17]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Gauge Garcia[2]; 2. 49X-Zeth Sabo[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]; 7. 8-Olivia Shelbo[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Aiden Price[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 3. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 2. 2MD-Darin Naida[4]; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]; 4. 2X-Gage Etgen[1]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[5]; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.642[3]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.760[16]; 3. 2MD-Darin Naida, 12.773[4]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.802[19]; 5. 3-DJ Foos, 12.918[5]; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.929[12]; 7. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.957[15]; 8. 44-Aiden Price, 12.969[2]; 9. 19-TJ Michael, 13.051[7]; 10. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 13.085[1]; 11. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.132[10]; 12. 2X-Gage Etgen, 13.210[9]; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.233[6]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.235[13]; 15. X-Mike Keegan, 13.258[14]; 16. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.391[18]; 17. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 13.561[8]; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.080[11]; 19. 8-Olivia Shelbo, 16.472[17]

Australian Pursuit (8 Laps): 1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 44-Aiden Price[3]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[7]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]; 6. 3-DJ Foos[4]; 7. 16-Gauge Garcia[5]; 8. 2MD-Darin Naida[6]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[5]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[10]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[4]; 5. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]; 6. 49I-John Ivy[14]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[2]; 8. 4X-Kanon Posey[16]; 9. 28-Shawn Valenti[9]; 10. 19R-Steve Rando[8]; 11. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 12. 11-Brayden Harrison[11]; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers[18]; 14. 8K-Zach Kramer[20]; 15. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 16. 09-Daniel Hoffman[12]; 17. 39T-Trevor St Clair[24]; 18. 98-Dave Hoppes[23]; 19. 78-Austin Black[21]; 20. 55-Brice Sleek[26]; 21. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13]; 22. 63-Randy Ruble[15]; 23. 3M-Logan Mongeau[17]; 24. 37-Keith Whaley[25]; 25. 24-Andrea Weaver[22]; 26. (DNS) 9R-Logan Riehl

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 5. 09-Daniel Hoffman[1]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]; 9. 37-Keith Whaley[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 2. 11-Brayden Harrison[1]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[5]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 6. 4X-Kanon Posey[6]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 9. 55-Brice Sleek[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[4]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[3]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 6. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]; 7. (DNS) 78-Austin Black; 8. (DNS) 9R-Logan Riehl

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.641[19]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.716[8]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.724[10]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 13.727[9]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.740[4]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.787[15]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.819[24]; 8. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.835[26]; 9. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.870[1]; 10. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.885[20]; 11. 11-Brayden Harrison, 13.920[21]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.928[6]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.948[16]; 14. 49I-John Ivy, 14.011[22]; 15. 9R-Logan Riehl, 14.032[2]; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.037[25]; 17. 4X-Kanon Posey, 14.120[14]; 18. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.121[18]; 19. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.134[5]; 20. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.140[23]; 21. 78-Austin Black, 14.194[7]; 22. 98-Dave Hoppes, 14.338[11]; 23. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.347[13]; 24. 24-Andrea Weaver, 14.642[3]; 25. 37-Keith Whaley, 14.688[17]; 26. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.783[12]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[1]; 2. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[6]; 4. 35-Dave Golembiewski[16]; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan[5]; 7. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 8. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[9]; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[10]; 10. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[13]; 11. 9-Curt Inks[17]; 12. 34-Todd Warnick[11]; 13. 51-Dave Bankey[19]; 14. 71-Cody Laird[15]; 15. H20-Cody Truman[18]; 16. 19H-Adam Heminger[14]; 17. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[8]; 18. X-Jeff Babcock[12]; 19. 7-Bill Bruen[20]; 20. (DNS) 28K-Jackson Keegan

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Dave Golembiewski[1]; 2. 9-Curt Inks[3]; 3. H20-Cody Truman[4]; 4. 51-Dave Bankey[6]; 5. 7-Bill Bruen[2]; 6. 32L-Ryan Lozier[7]; 7. 20-Caleb Shearn[9]; 8. 0K-Bryan Rooker[11]; 9. 57MS-Mason Stull[8]; 10. 45-Collin Burns[13]; 11. (DNS) 9B-Paul Brown JR; 12. (DNS) 4J-Jeremiah Miller; 13. (DNS) 55W-Austin White

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]; 4. X-Jeff Babcock[6]; 5. 19H-Adam Heminger[7]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[10]; 7. 32L-Ryan Lozier[8]; 8. 0K-Bryan Rooker[9]; 9. 35-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 10. 51-Dave Bankey[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 3. 28K-Jackson Keegan[2]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[5]; 5. 101-Chester Fitch[1]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[6]; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[8]; 8. (DNS) 4J-Jeremiah Miller; 9. (DNS) 55W-Austin White

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4]; 3. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[2]; 4. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[6]; 5. 71-Cody Laird[7]; 6. 7-Bill Bruen[1]; 7. H20-Cody Truman[5]; 8. 9B-Paul Brown JR[9]; 9. 45-Collin Burns[8]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 17.627[5]; 2. 95-Steve Miller, 17.887[24]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 18.259[17]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 18.262[8]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan, 18.413[25]; 6. 4S-Keith Sorg, 18.420[13]; 7. 35-Dave Golembiewski, 18.471[23]; 8. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 18.748[12]; 9. 8S-Brandon Stuckey, 18.964[3]; 10. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 18.989[18]; 11. 101-Chester Fitch, 19.057[20]; 12. 7-Bill Bruen, 19.100[9]; 13. 51-Dave Bankey, 19.178[7]; 14. 34-Todd Warnick, 19.290[1]; 15. H20-Cody Truman, 19.314[16]; 16. X-Jeff Babcock, 19.319[4]; 17. 9-Curt Inks, 19.448[6]; 18. 9B-Paul Brown JR, 19.448[28]; 19. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 19.511[21]; 20. 19H-Adam Heminger, 19.520[10]; 21. 55W-Austin White, 19.629[11]; 22. 71-Cody Laird, 19.729[2]; 23. 32L-Ryan Lozier, 19.929[14]; 24. 57MS-Mason Stull, 19.965[26]; 25. 45-Collin Burns, 20.071[15]; 26. 0K-Bryan Rooker, 21.423[19]; 27. 4J-Jeremiah Miller, 23.635[22]; 28. 20-Caleb Shearn, 59.999[27]