Photo Gallery: Race for the Million at Berlin Raceway _Top Features, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Race For the Million (L to R) Second place Kody Swanson, winner JoJo Helberg, and third place Colton Bettis after the second Race for the Million feature at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Kody Swanson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Bobby Santos III. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Ling. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jimmy McCune. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Troy DeCaire. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Dakota Armstrong. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Bryan Warf. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Dan Drinan (L) talking with Jimmy McCune (R) about setup at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jake Trainor. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) JoJo Helberg (#7) racing with Joe Ligouri (#5) Saturday at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jimmy McCune (#88) racing with Aaron Willison (#36) Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Geoff Wade gets into the wall during heat race action at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jeff Montgomery. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Chase Cabre (#26) racing with Chase Locke (#88) Saturday at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Davey Hamilton Jr. smoking the tire at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Ryan Litt. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Matt Demit. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) (l to r) Second place Kody Swanson, winner Jake Trainor, and third place Aaron Willison after the first Race for the Million feature at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jake Trainor and his crew in victory lane Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) JoJo Helberg hoists the trophy after winning the second Race for the Million feature at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) (L to R) Second place Kody Swanson, winner JoJo Helberg, and third place Colton Bettis after the second Race for the Million feature at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Mike Anderson spins during qualifying at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Berlin RacewayPhoto GalleryRace for the Million