Photo Gallery: Race for the Million at Berlin Raceway

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(L to R) Second place Kody Swanson, winner JoJo Helberg, and third place Colton Bettis after the second Race for the Million feature at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
(L to R) Second place Kody Swanson, winner JoJo Helberg, and third place Colton Bettis after the second Race for the Million feature at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)