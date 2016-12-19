Top Drivers Honored at Susquehanna Banquet

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Penn. (December 19, 2016) — Susquehanna Speedway officially closed out the 2016 season Saturday evening, December 17 with its annual awards banquet held at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel. Over 300 guests representing teams, sponsors and fans that were instrumental in the success of the speedway this past season.

Track champions and top point drivers received point fund money and trophies for their accomplishments this season.

Russ Mitten was honored as the 2016 Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman track champion. It was the first ever title for the Newville, PA veteran. Mitten led all drivers in wins in 2016, taking three checkered flags to go along with his 14 top ten finishes, 12 of which were top five runs. Several nights, Mitten made charges through the field after lining up deep in the field.

The balance of the top 10 drivers in Super Sportsman points were Scott Geesey, Scott Dellinger, Tony Jackson, Mike Enders, Rich Eichelberger, Kenny Edkin, Gregg Foster, Chad Criswell and Jay Fannasy.

Manchester, PA driver Randy Christine, Jr. clinched the 358 Late Model track championship after scoring four feature wins during the year. Christine’s first title came on the heels of four feature wins and 11 top ten finishes, all inside the top five.

Randy Stoudt, Jake Jones, Steve Billet, Matt Murphy, Shaun Jones, Chase Billet, Travis Mease, Dave Latsha and Charles Potts were honored as top 10 late model drivers in points.

Mike Potts, of York, PA was honored as the Street Stock champion for the first time in his career. Potts scored four feature wins and had 10 top ten finishes, nine of which came in the top five.

Street Stock drivers in the top 10 also honored were Ryan Smith, Craig Morgan, Bob Scott, Jr., Eddie Richards, Scott Thunberg, Jim Palm, Eric Tripp, Josh Bloom and Walt Lemmon.

For the second consecutive season, Newberrytown, PA racer Alex Updegraff clinched the Extreme Stock championship. Updegraff had three wins and 10 top five finishes.

Following Updegraff in Xtreme Stocks points were Jon Frye, Ronnie Buck, Brian Rehbein and Michael Smith.

Daryl Sipe was honored as the Road Warrior champion. The championship was his fourth straight and fifth overall. The balance of the top five in points were honored included Travis Brown, Lee Redman, Robbie Carroll and Brandon Hedstrom.

Steve Gayman, mechanic on the Russ Mitten #77 Super Sportsman was named the 2016 Ree Smith Mechanic of the Year.

Bruce Buckwalter, Jr. (Super Sportsman) and Patrick McClane (358 Late Models) were named Rookie of the Year presented by Luckyshot. Both drivers received $200 from Nouse Graphics and K1 Race Gear.

Veteran driver Rich Eichelberger was honored with the Most Outstanding Contribution to the Sport Award.

Jim McGilton was Presented with the Sportsmanship Award while Chad Stine won the Rookie of the Year Award presented by Luckyshot for the Street Stocks.

Susquehanna Speedway will open the 2017 r acing season on Saturday, March 25 with the Super Sportsman, 358 Late Models, Street Stocks and Central PA Legends.. Race time will be 6PM.

