MALCOLM-GASPER USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR BATTLE RESUMES AT PERRIS

APRIL 24, 2024… With one point separating Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm and David Gasper, the chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship resumes this Saturday (April 27th) at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the fifth point race will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, GAS Chassis PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks, and PASSCAR Factory Stocks. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

USAC/CRA shows at Perris Auto Speedway WILL NOT be live streamed and beware of online scammers with fake video links. Race fans are encouraged to support the race track and watch the races in person.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 251 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-four different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 51 “home track” series wins and Matt Mitchell won the season opener on February 24th. David Gasper added his name to the record books on March 16th and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. The complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the fifth championship point race, there have been four feature winners and four different point leaders. After racing from twelfth to third at Mohave Valley Raceway on April 6th, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) became the new point leader with a one point margin over the competition. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm has posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, and four top-10 finishes on the season. Tommy “Thunder” will be looking to earn the fourth victory of his career this Saturday night.

Leading rookie contender David Gasper (Goleta, California) is second in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Josh Ford Motorsports’ #73X Surecan LLC / King Racing Products Triple X, Gasper charged from tenth to fourth at Mohave Valley. As this writing goes to press, the two-time California Lightning Sprint Champion has one feature win, one semi main win, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, three top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led on the season. David will have his sights on regaining the point lead with another victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) ranks third in the championship standings. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 Avanti Windows & Doors / Martin Family Auto Museum Sherman, Johnson placed tenth at Mohave Valley Raceway. To date, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has one semi-main win and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. The second generation driver and 2005 Rookie of the Year will be looking for the eighth USAC/CRA win of his career at Perris.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits fourth the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams led the opening laps at Mohave Valley before scoring ninth at the checkered flag. At press time, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 3 feature laps led on the year. This Saturday, Logan will be looking to earn his first USAC/CRA victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) is fifth in the chase for the championship. Racing his #41 Morris Farms / J&M Racing DRC, Lewis scored a twelfth place finish at Mohave Valley. With one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, two top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led to his credit, Ricky might skip Perris to race in the Midwest.

While David Gasper leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Brent Sexton (Lakeside, California), Elexa Herrera (New Cuyama, California), Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California), and Blake Hendricks (Simi Valley, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Logan Calderwood, A.J. Bender, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, Grant Sexton, Matt Mitchell, Brody Roa, Brent Owens, Matt McCarthy, Chris Gansen, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Fairgrounds charges $10 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-David Gasper, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 9-Matt Mitchell, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Brody Roa, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 2-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-David Gasper, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Jason York.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Tommy Malcolm-253, 2-David Gasper-252, 3-R.J. Johnson-243, 4-Logan Williams-239, 5-Ricky Lewis-233, 6-Austin Williams-214, 7-Charles Davis Jr.-206, 8-Logan Calderwood-203, 9-A.J. Bender-195, 10-Matt Westfall-186. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com/standings/sprint-cars/cra