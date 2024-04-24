Robert Ballou Races To Dominant Win at Circle City Raceway on Friday Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

Sneaking in races when he can as weather continues to hinder the Midwest, Robert Ballou checked into Indianapolis, IN’s Circle City Raceway on Friday night, and put on a clinic as he earned a clean sweep and won the feature by over eight seconds.

“We have been working hard on some new things in the shop, so we are trying to race wherever we are able to until the USAC slate really picks up,” Robert Ballou said. “It was good to get to Circle City on Friday night since we will be there later this Summer and get some valuable track time, and score a win to boot.”

Ballou was the man to beat from the onset of the night. Earning quick time honors in his qualifying session, ‘The Mad Man’ then went on to score a win in his heat race abord his Suburban Subaru/Deaton’s Waterfront Service/Berks Western Telecom Inc. backed No. 12 entry.

Moving into the feature event, Ballou rolled off the starting grid on the outside of the front row, and promptly jumped into the race lead. Out front, Ballou was very strong as he led the way and continued to open up the size of his lead with each lap.

Setting a torrid pace out front, Ballou went on to pick up the win by nearly half a lap as his margin of victory was 8.05 seconds, marking his second feature event win of the season.

Saturday night, Ballou shifted gears as he rolled out his winged car and headed to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN to take on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Making a rare winged start, Ballou got off to a slow start as he timed in 28th fastest in time trials, before racing to a sixth place finish in his heat race.

Moving into the Last Chance Showdown, Ballou lined up in the sixth starting spot and needed to race into the Top-four to keep his night alive.

Getting racy in the semi, Ballou was able to work his way forward as he raced into third, and snagged a transfer into the feature event.

Taking the green flag from the 23rd starting position, Ballou worked around the Indiana bullring as he battled with some of the best in the business of winged sprint car racing.

When the dust settled, Ballou capped his night off with an 18th place finish with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’.

“Saturday night was fun to get out and try our hand in winged racing,” Ballou said. “I started racing with the wing, so it is fun to get back into it every once in a while.”

Robert Ballou would like to thank Suburban Subaru, Deaton’s Waterfront Service, Berks Western Telecom, Inc., CORinstallation, Amy Gardner Roofing, Hinchman Indy, Don Ott Racing Engines, Manvel Motorsports, Walker Performance Filtration, Amsoil Inc, Murray’s Body Shop, Konnected Clothing, Hooker Harness, Indy Race Parts, Hoosier Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, Chalk Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, Moose Blocks, Inc., AO Designs, and Arai Helmets for their support.

ON TAP: Robert Ballou is tentatively slated to run the Sprint Car portion of the Kokomo Midget Grand Prix this Friday and Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-11, Wins- 2, Top 5’s- 5, Top-10’s- 5

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with ‘The Mad Man’ by following him on Twitter @RoberBallou81, liking https://www.facebook.com/robertballoumotorsports/, or by clicking over to www.balloumotorsports.com.