LINCOLN PARK TO OPEN USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE, GAS CITY OFF

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 25, 2024)………The 37th annual edition of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week’s schedule has been rearranged for late summer of 2024 due to the closure of Gas City I-69 Speedway.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship ISW date on July 26 will not be held at Gas City as originally scheduled. The Lincoln Park Speedway ISW event, originally slated for July 25, has been moved to Friday, July 26, to replace the Gas City date. Lincoln Park will now serve as the opener for the seven-race series.

Lincoln Park Speedway will host the ISW opener for the first time since 2001 on July 26. From there, the tour travels to Kokomo Speedway on July 27, followed by dates at Lawrenceburg Speedway on July 28, Circle City Raceway on July 31, the Terre Haute Action Track on August 1, Bloomington Speedway on August 2 and Tri-State Speedway on August 3.

All USAC ISW feature events will pay $8,000-to-win. Plus, a $24,000 total point fund is up for grabs for the top-eight drivers in the 2024 USAC Indiana Sprint Week point standings. The breakdown of pay for the top-eight in the end-of-week standings is as follows: 1) $10,000, 2) $4,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $2,000, 5) $1,750, 6) $1,500, 7) $1,250, 8) $1,000.

Throughout ISW, the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Challenge will reward each fast qualifier with $200, plus an extra $200 for each additional fast time. For example, a driver would collect $200 for the first fast time, $400 for the second fast qualifying award, $600 for their third quick time of the week and so on.

Additionally, Lincoln Park Speedway will host an Indiana Sprint Week Eve party at Moose Lodge 212, located on West Franklin Street in Greencastle, Indiana on Thursday, July 25. Sales will stop once the capacity of the hosting venue is reached. The party will be held in an air-conditioned facility featuring a cash bar, a free dinner that includes a salad bar provided by Lincoln Park Speedway, a band, a dance floor and door prizes. Shuttles will also be provided for campers from the track to the venue.

A ticket to the party is complimentary with an advanced ISW ticket purchase. When you check in at the party, you will be provided with your ISW band for the following day’s racing event.

An additional perk of an advanced ticket is that you will be able to enter the facility 30 minutes prior to scheduled gate opening time on race day. Furthermore, everyone who purchases an advanced ticket will have their name put into a drawing for two passes. Lincoln Park Speedway will purchase two pit passes in the winner’s name for all the other ISW events.

Call Lincoln Park Speedway at (765) 653-3485 and press option 3 for advanced ticket purchases. Indiana Sprint Week tickets are $30 for general admission.

An additional announcement regarding the James Dean Classic event on September 19 will be announced as soon as possible.