LAWRENCEBURG REPLACES GAS CITY ON 2024 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SLATE

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 24, 2024)………The 20th annual edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week will now feature a visit to Lawrenceburg Speedway on Wednesday night, June 5.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s IMW date, originally scheduled at Gas City for June 5, will not be held due to the closure of the track, making the move to Lawrenceburg necessary. Lawrenceburg will now serve as the host of the second round of the six-race series in early June.

USAC Indiana Midget Week celebrates its 20th year in 2024 with another fine slate across six consecutive evenings in the Hoosier state. For the first time in its young history, Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis launches the frenzied week of racing on June 4. Lawrenceburg follows up on June 5 with Lincoln Park Speedway (June 6), Bloomington Speedway (June 7), Tri-State Speedway (June 8) and Kokomo Speedway (June 9) rounding out the busy week.

Lawrenceburg Speedway is one of the originals of Indiana Midget Week. The venue hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, and since then, has hosted a total of 17 IMW events, more than any other track.

A $15,000 total point fund has been posted for the top-five drivers in the final 2024 USAC Indiana Midget Week point standings. The breakdown of pay for the top-five in the end-of-week standings is as follows: 1) 6,000, 2) $3,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $2,000, 5) $1,500.

Additional announcements regarding the USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week event on July 26 and the James Dean Classic event on September 19 will be announced as soon as possible.