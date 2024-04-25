World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaw Tours Joining For Ohio Doubleheader at Atomic

By Alex Nieten

CHILLICOTHE, OH (April 24, 2024) – Ohio race fans will be treated to a doubleheader weekend at Atomic Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in May.

For the first time, the two national series will run together at the 3/8-mile Chillicothe, OH track on Friday-Saturday, May 24-25.

It’ll mark the end of the World of Outlaws’ spring Ohio swing and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series’ first stop in Ohio this season.

The iconic Ohio track has produced some of the most exciting races in World of Outlaws history and has seen four different winners in the last four Series races there – including Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild in 2022.

Last year, Jade Avedisian scored the win with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Atomic – one of five victories she picked up en route to her becoming the first women to win a national dirt racing title.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, May 24-25

Location – Chillicothe, OH

Track Record (Sprint Cars) – 10.915 sec. set by Brock Mayes in 2005

Track Record (Midgets) – 14.036 sec. set by Daniel Whitley on July 29, 2023

Times (ET) –

2PM Gates Open

4PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

How to Watch – Can’t make it to the track? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (Sprint Cars on May 27, 2023) –



Last Race Video Recap (Xtreme Outlaw Midgets on July 29, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Atomic –

2023 – Brad Sweet on May 26, Carson Macedo on May 27

2022 – Sheldon Haudenschild on May 28

2009 – Donny Schatz on August 1

2008 – Donny Schatz on July 26

2007 – Terry McCarl on July 28

2006 – Donny Schatz on August 5

2005 – Donny Schatz on September 27

2004 – Jason Meyers on May 11

2003 – Daryn Pittman on July 31

Previous Xtreme Outlaw winners at Atomic –

2023 – Jade Avedisian on July 29