KOKOMO GRAND PRIX SHIFTS TO SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 27-28

From USAC

Kokomo, Indiana (April 25, 2024)………The dates for this weekend’s Kokomo Grand Prix have been shifted by one day and will now run on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.

With forecasts calling for rain on the originally scheduled date of Friday, the decision has been made to contest the complete event in full with two consecutive nights of full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

The Kokomo Grand Prix will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Kokomo Sprint Cars on each night at the 1/4-mile dirt oval. On both nights, the pits will open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 3pm. The drivers meeting is set for 5:30pm with cars hitting the track at 6pm followed by hot laps, qualifying and racing.

Adult general admission tickets for each night of the Kokomo Grand Prix are $30 with kids age 12 and under free. Pit passes are $35 apiece each night.

The field will feature the likes of 2019 Kokomo Grand Prix winner Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) and 2022 Kokomo Indiana Midget Week winner Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), plus reigning series champion Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), two-time and defending USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.).

USAC National Midget winners Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) will also be among this weekend’s driver lineup as will Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.), Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.), Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Gavin Miller (Allentown, Pa.) and more.

Past Kokomo Grand Prix feature winners include Rico Abreu (2014 twice), Darren Hagen (2015), Brady Bacon (2017 twice), Tyler Courtney (2018-19), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2019), Emerson Axsom (2021) and Chris Windom (2021).