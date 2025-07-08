John Padjen Kids Bike Night next up for Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway is excited to host John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” presented by the Pizza Factory this Saturday July 12th.

All kids 11 and under receive free admission in the stands on Saturday. As is tradition, children in attendance are invited to race their bikes on the track following heat race competition.

Those competing in the races must wear a helmet. MTFX Graphics will also be hosting hot wheels races for the kids from 4-6pm behind the turn four bleachers.

“This is always a tremendous show for the families to come out and enjoy a night of racing at,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “Kids Bike Night has been one of the long-standing events here and we’re happy to allow those 11 and under into the races for free on Saturday. When it comes to the future of our sport the younger generation is extremely important, so we hope everyone can bring their kids and maybe even some of their friends this weekend.”

This Saturday is also our way to remember former track Promoter John Padjen, who passed away in December of 2021. It was Padjen’s idea that brought about Kids Bike Night, which continues to be a mainstay at Placerville Speedway.

“John always had Kids Bike Night at West Capital Raceway, so he decided to bring that over to Placerville and Chico when he started running both venues,” said past Placerville Speedway Promoter Alan Padjen. “The bike nights have always been a hit with the families. It’s great that Placerville Speedway continues that tradition and it’s a perfect event to remember my dad at.”

In the early 1980’s, John Padjen came aboard Placerville Speedway to help rescue the community icon that was beginning to struggle in the way of management efforts. Already a successful motorsports promoter in Sacramento, Dixon and Chico, Padjen moved in and helped mold the foothill race facility into the successful, competitive track it is today. Padjen established a consistent Saturday night program to improve safety and visibility for both drivers and fans.

Tackling the high banked quarter mile this Saturday will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

Thanks to the El Dorado County Fair Association parking is free during the month of July, including this Saturday for John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during John Padjen Kids Bike Night will be General Admission on Saturday July 12th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 11 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr071225

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2025 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

