Dover Scores First Win of Season to Extend Winning Streak to 21 Years

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (July 7, 2025) – Jack Dover earned his first feature victory of the season and the second career 410ci winged sprint car win of his career last Friday at Rapid Speedway.

The triumph extended Dover’s winning streak to 21 consecutive years with at least one trip to Victory Lane.

“It feels good to keep the winning streak alive,” he said. “The main thing is the confidence is there. Three weeks ago, we should have won at Huset’s. Last week in Aberdeen, we were second and right on the leader. I just feel like the confidence and the momentum is there.”

The night began with Dover maneuvering from fifth to second place during a heat race. That earned enough points to advance into the feature redraw, in which Dover drew the No. 6 to line up on the outside of the third row in the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars A Main.

“We were average in the heat race,” he said. “I wasn’t very happy when I came in with how the car was feeling. We got lucky with a couple of cars falling out so that moved us up. We were the high-points driver and drew the No. 6. I went around on the warm-up lap before the feature and knew we had a really good car. That helps your confidence when you hit the gas on the green flag that you know your car is going to work.

“On the start we got into fifth place right away and into fourth in the first corner. About three laps in, we got to third. About 10 laps in, I snuck around the bottom into second place. I tracked don’t the leader, who was three seconds ahead of us. I was running the top in turns one and two and diamonding turns three and four. I tracked him down in about five laps. I think I took the lead on Lap 17 and led the rest of the way. I slowed my pace up way too much the last four or five laps. Jake Bubak showed his nose coming to the white flag. Once I saw that I gave it all I had the last lap and we put nine tenths of a second on it so that shows how good of a car we had.”

The win also moved Dover into the lead in the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars championship standings.

Dover plans on racing this weekend during the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial on Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., with the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars. He will also compete on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., where he ranks third in the championship standings.

“Jackson has been pretty good to me and we’ve had success at Huset’s,” he said. “We haven’t had the best results at Knoxville, but last year when we went to the Knoxville Nationals with this same car we took a lot of good notes so we’ll start from there.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 4 – Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

17 races, 1 win, 5 top fives, 8 top 10s, 10 top 15s, 11 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Car Series 410 Sprint Cars; Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Langfeldt Overhead Doors

Langfeldt Overhead Doors, a family owned and operated business, is a premier garage door service provider in Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Joe, the owner, has 35 years of industry experience, and five skilled technicians possess 63 years of combined experience when it comes to service and installation of residential and commercial overhead doors and openers. For more information, visit https://www.langfeldtdoorsne.com/ .

“Joe and the Langfeldt Family have been family friends and supported our racing endeavors for a long time,” Dover said. “Not only do they do a tremendous job servicing and installing garage doors for residential and commercial properties, they have great customer service and a strong reputation.”

Dover would like to thank Certified Transmission, Carpet Land, Truline Logistics, Backlund Plumbing, Estenson Racing, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Phil Durst, Speedway Engines, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors, Mecum Auctions, Industrial Plating and Arai Helmets for their continued support.