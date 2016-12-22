Gary Thomas Appointed Business Manager/Announcer For Sprint Car Challenge Tour

From Kami Arnold

PLACERVILLE, Cal. (December 21, 2017) – The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour Presented by Abreu Vineyards is pleased to announce that noted Northern California motorsports journalist, PR specialist, and announcer Gary Thomas has been appointed as Business Manager/Announcer for the inaugural season of the new series. Thomas brings a wealth of experience in many areas of race track and series promotion, and will serve as the cornerstone for information and engagement with race teams, series tracks, and race fans.

Commonly known as “GT”, Thomas has been a familiar face and voice at numerous sprint car events around Northern California over the last decade. Thomas has been the Public Relations Director with the King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series since 2006 and the “voice” of the series since 2012. He has also been the PR Director of the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare since 2007 and has been the PR Director/ Announcer for the Ocean Speedway sprint cars since 2014.

In addition to working closely with promoter Tony Noceti in various capacities at the Stockton Dirt Track over the last few years, Thomas has also held the position of Director of Communications there. Through his company, GT Promotions, the Sacramento, California resident has also worked with a number of sprint car teams and drivers as a publicist in his media career.

“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity to work with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards,” Thomas said. “When it comes to young drivers and veteran mainstays we have an immense amount of talent in California right now. Some of the racing we witnessed last season in our state was as good as it’s ever been and that bodes well going into 2017. I want to thank everyone with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour Presented by Abreu Vineyards series for the opportunity to add the SCCT to my client lineup for this coming season.”

“Gary is going to be a great addition to our series,” said SCCT principal and Placerville Speedway promoter Scott Russell. “He brings valuable experience and dedication that will be a big asset as we move this series into the future. It will also be an awesome opportunity for Gary to expand his horizons along with everyone associated in this effort, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Those seeking more information regarding the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour Presented by Abreu Vineyards can visit the official online home at www.sprintcarchallengetour.com. Series updates and breaking news will be available in the coming weeks so please stay connected.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Bianchi Farms, All Star Performance, ART, BR Motorsports, Bullard Construction, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Jocko’s Sprint Parts, King Racing Products, LRB Race Products, MW Metal Works, Pit Stop USA, and RacePartsTrader.com.