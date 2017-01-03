Weikert’s Livestock, Inc Rejoins Gary Kauffman Racing as Major Sponsor

From Tyler Altmeyer

GETTYSBURG, Penn. (January 3, 2017) – Danny Dietrich and Gary Kauffman Racing will enter the 2017 season with not only a new look, but also a new name on the sideboard, as Weikert’s Livestock, Inc rejoins the Biglerville, Pennsylvania-based operation as the team’s title sponsor for the upcoming year. In addition, Boardman, Ohio’s Pace Performance and Fayetteville, Pennsylvania’s Gsell’s Whitetails will also join the Gary Kauffman Racing stable for the new year adding depth to a long list of dedicated supporters.

“We are excited to have Weikert’s Livestock return in 2017, and we are especially grateful for their commitment in making this team a winning combination,” Danny Dietrich said. “They have been a part of our program for a long time, but this year they are taking things a step higher. We are also proud to welcome Pace Performance and Gsell’s Whitetails as major contributors in 2017. I’m confident that their support will allow our team to continue along a path of competitiveness and success. It is exciting to see our racing family grow.”

“Double-D,” the 2016 PA Sprint Speedweek champion and nine-time main event winner, plans to enter over 100 events during his 2017 campaign, most of which behind the wheel of the familiar Gary Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock/Sandoe’s Fuit Market/Pace Performance/Gsell’s Whitetails/No. 48. The Gettysburg native will launch his season with competition in Florida; joining car owner Tom Buch for an eight-race campaign at Bubba Raceway Park and Volusia Speedway Park from February 9-19.

“It is definitely going to be a busy season, but this is what I live for,” Dietrich explained. “I can’t thank Gary Kauffman enough for his help and support. I also need to thank my team. They do an amazing job keeping me race-ready each and every week, so I’m thankful to have those guys behind me. Tom Buch also stepped forward this year and helped me add some depth to my schedule when I wasn’t committed to the ’48.’ I’m excited to get the year rolling.”