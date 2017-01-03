Engler Machine & Tool returns as 2017 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt by ARP Heat Race Sponsor

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mich. (January 3, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is proud to announce that Engler Machine & Tool will once again be a primary heat race sponsor for the 2017 season.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP, a leader in innovative thinking, is one of only a few sanctioning bodies that pays its competitors for winning heat races and sponsor partner Engler Machine and Tool makes it happen. After a long day at the track, racers appreciate the opportunity to be rewarded for a heat race win.

Engler Machine & Tool was started in 1980 by Tim Engler. Engler has been involved in tractor pulling and holds 13 national titles in that sport, but he also has deep roots in sprint car racing. He raced winged sprint cars in the 90s, which was something he truly liked, but now enjoys helping others in the sport succeed. Engler Machine & Tool is best known in open wheel racing today for its championship-winning fuel injection systems powering the top names in sprint cars, micro sprints, and midgets.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP has enjoyed a long partnership with Engler Machine and Tool, and looks forward to representing Engler for many more years to come. For more information about Engler Machine & Tool, go to www.englermachine.com.

For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. For more information about Sprints On Dirt, go to www.sprintsondirt.com.