Placerville Speedway Releases 2017 Schedule

PLACERVILLE, Cal. (January 5, 2017) – Entering its second year under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its tentative schedule of events for the upcoming 52nd season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

“We’re definitely looking forward to our second season of being at the helm of Placerville Speedway,” commented track promoter Scott Russell. “Kami (Arnold) and I certainly learned a lot during our first season last year and will no doubt use that to our advantage as we enter year two. We believe the schedule came out well and the fans are really going to enjoy the year ahead. After a test & tune on March 18 it will then be full speed ahead following that.”

The 2017 season fires-off with the national traveling World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series making their annual appearance on Wednesday March 29 for the Placerville Short Track Outlaws Showdown presented by Brad Sweet. Also on hand that night will be the USAC Western States Midgets. Tickets for the event are available at https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/ordertickets.asp?p=741&backurl=default.asp

A total of 16 point races will be held throughout the season, with weekly divisions comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models & Pure Stocks. Last season saw Mason Moore, Eddie Gardner and Nick Baldwin bring home track championships in their respective classes. The weekly action will open up on Saturday April 8 and conclude on Saturday September 16.

A number of traveling divisions will also be a part of weekly events at various points of the year including the Bay Cities Racing Association Midgets, BCRA Midget Lites, the Nor Cal Dwarf Car Association, Wingless Spec Sprints and new for this season, Mini Trucks.

After being plagued by Mother Nature this past season the Nor Cal Posse Shootout returns this year with an added twist, as the event morphs into a three-night showcase. The much anticipated weekend will begin on Thursday September 21 with injected Wingless 360 Sprint Cars and the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour taking to the track. Following that the Winged 360 Sprint Cars will take center stage alongside the BCRA Midget Lites on Friday & Saturday September 22 & 23. More info on the lucrative event will be out as the season progresses.

The brand new Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will be in action at the Placerville Speedway on a pair of occasions this season, with those dates being Saturday April 15 and a special Friday show on August 25. The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will be on hand April 15, August 25 and September 21.

The King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series will also be on hand for a night of high-speed action during a special Mother’s Day weekend event on Saturday May 13. It will be your lone chance this season in Placerville to catch the traveling Winged 410 Sprint Car series that’s been in existence since 1986.

Other special events that dot the schedule include Thompsons Auto Center Fan Appreciation Day on May 20, Big Trophy Night on June 10, the annual 4th of July spectacular on Tuesday July 4, Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night on July 8, the 14th annual Tribute to Al Hinds on August 5, the 12th annual $5,000-to-win Mark Forni Classic on August 19 and the season-ending Tilford Tribute on September 30.

“We’re excited to host the new Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards on a couple of occasions. That’s going to be big deal for years to come and this season is just the start. We’re also thrilled to bring back the Nor Cal Posse Shootout and with a September date that should definitely help with the weather. Bringing the King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series in on Mother’s Day weekend will also be a real treat for the fans. All in all it’s going to be great year with a number of special nights. We can’t wait to see everyone come late-March.”

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com/

Join nearly 8200 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2017 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2017 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Tentative 2017 Placerville Speedway Race Schedule

3/18 – Test & Tune

3/29 World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet Presents the Placerville Short Track Outlaws Showdown | USAC Western Midgets

4/8 Pts. Race #1 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | NEW Mini Truck | BCRA Midget Lites

4/15 Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards | C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Vintage Hard Tops

4/22 Pts. Race #2 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midget Lites

4/29 Pts. Race #3 Open Show Spec Sprints | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars

5/6 Pts. Race #4 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midget Lites | Mini Trucks

5/13 King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series

5/20 Pts. Race #5 Thompsons Auto Center Fan Appreciation Day: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars (car show at Thompsons dealership across from EDC Fairgrounds entrance prior to track opening)

6/3 Pts. Race #6 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midget Lites

6/10 Pts. Race #7 Big Trophy Night: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Mini Trucks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars

7/1 Pts. Race #8 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midgets

7/4 Pts. Race #9 Freedom Fireworks: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Mini Trucks

7/8 Pts. Race #10 Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midget Lites (under 12 free entry)

7/15 Pts. Race #11 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Mini Trucks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars

7/22 Pts. Race #12 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Open Show Spec. Sprints | Vintage Hard Tops

8/5 Pts. Race #13 Tribute to Al Hinds: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midget Lites

8/12 Pts. Race #14 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Mini Trucks |

8/19 Pts. Race #15 Forni Classic $5k to Win: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars

8/25 (Fri) Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards | C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

9/16 Pts. Race #16 Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars

9/21 (Thu) Nor Cal Posse Shootout: C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

9/22 (Fri) Nor Cal Posse Shootout: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | BCRA Midget Lites

9/23 (Sat) Nor Cal Posse Shootout: Winged 360 Sprint Cars | BCRA Midget Lites

9/30 Tilford Tribute Open Show: Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Sport Mods | Mini Trucks

11/18 Champions Night Awards Banquet

12/16 Annual Racers Swap Meet