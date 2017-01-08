Feature Winners: January 6 – 8, 2017
Friday January 6, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris James
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Scott Thomsen
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Open / Sunshine Swing – Lachlan McHugh
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Mark Osborne
Saturday January 7, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Open / Sunshine Swing – Kerry Madsen
Heartland Raceway – Moama, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Corey McCullagh
Laang Speedway – Laang, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Weel
Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Brad Whitchurch
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Midget Cars – Ashley Booker
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Steven Lines
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Joel Chadwick
Nowra Speedway – Nowra, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Peter Grainger
Sunday January 8, 2017
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Midget Cars – Victorian Speedcar Title – Nathan Smee
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Weel