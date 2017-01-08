McHugh Wins WSS Feature Friday at Brisbane
World Series Sprintcars
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, AU
Friday January 6, 2017
WSS Feature:
1. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
2. N99 – Carson Marcedo
3. A1 – Kerry Madsen
4. W17 – James McFadden
5. USA15 – Donny Schatz
6. V35 – Jamie Veal
7. Q75 – Darren Jensen
8. W2 – Brooke Tatnell
9. Q5 – Peter Lack
10. W12 – Daniel Harding
11. USA1z – Lucas Wolfe
12. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
13. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
14. Q83 – Dave Murcott
15. Q36 – Mitchell Gee
16. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann
17. Q16 – Bryan Mann
18. Q28 – Allan Woods
Wingless V6 Sprint Car Feature:
1. 8 – Scott Thomsen
2. 99 – Glen Wright
3. 56 – Mason Cattel
4. 48 – Steve Thomsen
5. 50 – Harley Thistleton
6. 74 – Geoff Davey
7. 69 – Jason King
8. 83 – Matthew Wright
9. 28 – Paul Robinson
10. 66 – John Slack
11. 17 – Adam Butler
12. 5 – David Ellis
13. 33 – Jack Chun