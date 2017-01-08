Waynesfield Releases 2017 “Must-See” Events

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (January 7, 2017) – With the finishing touches being made to the 2017 racing calendar, Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio is already gearing up for the season opener in late April. The track, carved out of the cornfields of western Ohio, announced some of the must-see events of the 2017 season promising fans some of the best racing in the mid-west.

April 22nd will mark the season opener for the famed 1/3rd mile oval. The opener will feature all five weekly classes returning for full points chases.

The Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) have signed on for two events during the 2017 season. The first will take place July 8th for the annual Dick Spencer Memorial race paying $1500 to win for non-wing sprint cars. For the first time in track history, BOSS will sanction Waynesfield’s flagship event, the Jack Hewitt Classic. The ninth running of the event will take place August 5th with $3000 awaiting the winner and $300 for just making it into the show.

Monday night, July 3rd will see the return of the Summer Sprint Sizzler featuring nothing but the most diverse field of open wheel competitors in the Midwest. The F.A.S.T winged 410 and 305 sprint cars will headline the Independence Day weekend special. Appearances from the NRA Sprint Invaders and Waynesfield’s very own AMSA Mini Sprints are also scheduled.

Dubbed the “Best Show of Speedweek”, Waynesfield will occupy race three of Ohio Sprint Speedweek featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions. For the second year in a row, the NRA Sprint Invaders will also be on the program filling out the night of sprint car racing. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu expressed his interest in the weeklong tour of Ohio during the national Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis. A stop for Abreu would make his first ever visit to Waynesfield.

Setting history with another Waynesfield first, the Modified Lite Stars out of southern Pennsylvania will make a stop in Ohio for a two day, two track appearance. The tour will start at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday night and come to a conclusion the following evening at Waynesfield.

A number of other races for Waynesfield’s weekend warriors have been added in 2017. The Non-Wing Sprint Cars have four big money shows on the calendar, a $1200 to win, two $1500 to wins, and a $3000 to win. The Modifieds will have four $1000 to win races. The AMSA Mini Sprints have two races scheduled paying $600 to win each and a $500 to win race. The always popular Tough Truck class will see two $400 to win races with the Compacts seeing two $300 to win races in 2017.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season and we feel that it will certainly be an exciting one,” race director Dan Kelly said in regards to the 2017 schedule. Kelly says officials are putting the finishing touches on the 2017 schedule before it is released in its entirety.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook, and on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.