Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt by ARP Returns to the Manistee County Fairgrounds Speedway

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (January 9, 2017) – On Friday, August 4th, for the first time since July 18, 1999, Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP will be racing at the Manistee County Fairgrounds in Onekama, Michigan.

Since SOD’s last race at the Manistee County Fairgrounds, auto racing at the Northern Michigan ½ mile oval has been off and on, but a recently renewed interest in bringing auto racing back to the fairgrounds has resulted in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP beyond limits sprint cars returning to the speedway during the community’s 2017 Onekama Days.

Onekama Days include a wide range of activities on the first full weekend of August, most of them occurring at the Manistee County Fairgrounds. Among them are arts & crafts, 5k run and walk, tennis tournament, classic car show, church bazaars and luncheons, hospitality tent, kids’ activities, dances, Friday night fireworks and a Sunday parade. Learn more about all Onekama Days activities at www.visitmanisteecounty.com/local-events/onekama-days.

The Manistee County Fairgrounds challenges racers with its large, d-shaped, almost circular track, unlike most configurations competitors are used to racing on. Get up-to-date info about the Manistee County Fairgrounds at www.manisteecountyfair.org/ .

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. For more information about Sprints on Dirt, visit www.sprintsondirt.com and the Sprints On Dirt Facebook page.