Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt by ARP back at Thunderbird Raceway in 2017

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI, (January 10, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP will return to Thunderbird Raceway on June 10th.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP made a dramatic appearance at Thunderbird Raceway last year. Before a packed grandstand, SOD put on an exciting, crowd-pleasing show that left spectators begging for more. They will now get their wish with this announcement.

Long-time racer/promoter Tom Sprague purchased Thunderbird Raceway in 2015 and reopened it last year, saying it was an important moment for local racing fans after the 50-year-old track was closed for three years. Sprague has turned more than a few laps at Thunderbird Raceway himself.

