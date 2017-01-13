Allstar Performance Event List: January 13 – 14, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 13 – 14, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 13, 2017

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian GP

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title

River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Title

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge

Saturday January 14, 2017

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless State Title

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – TBA

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian GP

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title

River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Title

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – Sprintcar Allstars – All Star Challenge

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge