Allstar Performance Event List: January 13 – 14, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 13 – 14, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 13, 2017
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian GP
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Title
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge
Saturday January 14, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless State Title
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – TBA
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian GP
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Title
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – Sprintcar Allstars – All Star Challenge
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge