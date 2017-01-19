United Racing Club Partnering With Insinger Performance for 2017

From United Racing Club

The United Racing Club is excited to announce a new partnership with Insinger Performance and Sunoco Race Fuels for the 2017 racing season.

Insinger Performance is a master distributor of Sunoco Race Fuels. Insinger offers all products from Sunoco found at www.racegas.com. Insinger also are the number 1 rated supplier of 99.9% Methanol in the Northeast United States. Insinger services the Racing Industries as well as the Oil & Gas Industry with the purest methanol available.

Insinger Performance was started in 1987 by Bruce Insinger as the Owner and CEO of the company. Bruce has grown the business by creating a network of dealers that extend from Maryland into Canada. Through hard work and customer satisfaction the business has grown steadily every year.

For the 2017 racing season United Racing Club Members will be able to purchase a drum of racing fuel for $145.00 and the URC member will receive a rebate for $20 for each drum purchased.

Drums of racing fuel can be purchased by contacting Fred’s Trailer Parts Center located at 450 Creek Rd, Delanco NJ or at Insinger Performance located at 49 Albe, Dr, Newark DE.

An Insinger rep will be at this weekends Motorsports Show 2017 presented by PPB to talk about this great partnership and it’s benefits. Be sure to stop by the United Racing Club this weekend to learn more about this great deal!