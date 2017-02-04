2017 Ohsweken Speedway Racing Schedule Released

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (February 3, 2017) – The initial version of the 2017 racing schedule for Ohsweken Speedway is officially released! Racers will hit the track for the first time in 2017 with a Test & Tune Night scheduled for Friday, May 12, while the on-track season concludes with Flat Track Canada motorcycle racing and the final round of the club’s Canadian Championship Race Series on Saturday, September 23.

While the initial release of the schedule includes plenty of fun and variety, fans and competitors can expect several exciting announcements in the weeks to come. “The race dates are finalized, but we are still booking divisions and possible special guests for several events, plus adding a lot of sponsors and special extras to the schedule,” noted Ohsweken Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey.

The 2017 schedule features 23 racing events, beginning with the 22nd annual Ohsweken Speedway Opening Night on Friday, May 19. All weekly racing events at the speedway will begin at 7:30p.m. again in 2017. Regular Friday Night Excitement events will include 20 lap A-Features for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, 15 lap A-Features for the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and 12 lap A-Features for the Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers.

Several marquee events highlight the schedule, including the World of Outlaws Six Nations Showdown, Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Northern Summer Nationals, and the return of the Triple Crown Showdown.

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” returns to Ohsweken on Tuesday, July 25 when the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series will contest the 11th annual Six Nations Showdown, joined by a DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Championship Trail event, and HRW Automotive Mini Stock Twin 15’s.

The 13th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend will include the Kevin Ward, Jr. Young Stars Challenge, the Dave McLeod Memorial Shootout, and Twin15 lap features for 360 Sprint Cars during the Night Before the Nationals on Friday, September 15, plus the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers. The Saturday, September 16 portion of the weekend will feature the $12,000-to-win Canadian Sprint Car Nationals 360 Sprint Car event, plus the 2nd annual “602 Challenge” for the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division.

The Triple Crown Showdown returns to Ohsweken on Thursday, August 24, with Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Go Nuclear! Late Models, and Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars all on the card. Chad Brachmann was a popular first-time Super DIRTcar Series winner in the tour’s only previous Ohsweken appearance in 2015.

The Northern Summer Nationals on Monday, July 24 will feature Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, and the Brock Leonard Memorial 50 for Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, plus the return of the UMP Modifieds.

Ohsweken’s weekly Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car competitors will take on some of the best teams in the northeast in three challenge events this season, with the Patriot Sprint Tour visiting on June 9, the Southern Ontario Sprints on June 30, and the Empire Super Sprints on August 4.

Along with the Brock Leonard Memorial 50, two more special memorial events also highlight the schedule, including the 3rd annual Frankie Turkey Memorial Night on July 7, and the 18th annual Art Hill Memorial 42 for HRW Automotive Mini Stocks on August 11.

The third annual Ohsweken Speedway Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at the track on Friday, June 16 with all 5 weekly divisions on the card. Nominations for 2017 Wall of Fame inductees are being accepted until February 28. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com for more information.

“Christmas in July” on July 21, and Canadian National Autism Foundation “KidsRace” Night on August 18 will both include Autograph Night activities. Other special nights on the 2017 schedule include; another CNAF “KidsRace” Night on June 16, Minor Sports Team Night June 23, Hot Rod Cruise Night June 30, Media Appreciation Night July 7, Sponsor Night and Emergency Services Night both on July 14, Fan Appreciation Night August 25, Monster Mash September 8, and a to-be-announced special event on September 22. Details regarding Monster Mash night, Fan Appreciation, and September 22 will be announced in the days to come – stay tuned!

Following the conclusion of the 4-wheeled racing season at Ohsweken, Flat Track Canada is again renting the track for the final round of their Canadian Championship Race Series on Saturday, September 23. Visit www.FlatTrackCanada.com for more information.

The final event of the 2017 season will be the Night of Champions awards celebration, which is set for Friday, November 17 at Carmen’s Banquet Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.